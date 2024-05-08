UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 4pm ET 5-11

Dillydilly

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Nascimento Props and Parlays + Tapology Contest 4pm ET 5-11. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
Single Prop bets are also OK, NO MAIN EVENT single prop bets, Boxing is OK also


@SKYNET @KDR by RNC @BoomBoxVader06 @James Clardy @helax @estranged @Nova44 @lsa @emog2 @Kumason @Jyodog @Sunnyvale TP @BFoe @v.kevin @Sixstring @Jonathan Utah @KAZSoliloquy @315MMAFighter @Zebra Cheeks @Mikeydontgiva @Jackonfire @TXstriker @Rhood @cowboyjunkie @Deaths Head @cowboyjunkie @Dude Incredible @RoyJonesJr @tabascojet @AppliedScience @Doughie99 @subtlySteve

Tapology Contest is back, 4 sherdoggers 1 v 1 and winners face off next week for 2 million vcash. If you want to join tag me and have tap card done by 1 pm ET Saturday
 
