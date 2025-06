Usman/Hamdy

my own odds without disproportion sportsbook pricing.



Pickem+

Usman and Jamall Pogues have similar skill levels and Hamdy could have lost that fight. I think 165+ gives you a slight edge. Could get better odds for both if you bet the decision. Two slow pace hw unlikely to ko each other.



Tagir/Azat



-125 Tagir

125+ Azat



Azat is a solid enough grappler to getup and fight on the feet, and he's the cleaner striker.I don't know where these lines come from. Tagir lost to Tim Elliot. And i think Azat's striking looks cleaner and more appealing to judges.



Alekseeva: -300 Sygula: 300+



I think It's fairly one sided fight. i dont really know enough to comment about Sygula but i thought she was really bad in her debut. Alekseeva at least scored a kd on Mullins.



-250 Mullins

/250 Darya



Should style favorite Mullins with wrestling, Could go the exact way as last time or Darya makes adjustments and sees the scorecard. Never know about rematches.