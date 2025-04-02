Dillydilly
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs. Murphy - Post Your Tapology Card -6pm ET 4-5. Please add to the discussion here.
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Moreno vs. Erceg-Tapology Contest-Post Your Tapology Card. Please add to the discussion here.
Rules are very simple
1. Post your Tapology card in this thread
2. Everyone will go up against Sherdog user " @BFoe
3. If you beat him you will win 3 million vcash. If nobody wins @BFoe gets 3 million, and it is raised to 3 million next week.
