  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez - Props/Parlays 4:30pm ET 8-9

Dillydilly

Dillydilly

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 11, 2019
Messages
14,920
Reaction score
40,161
This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Dolidze vs. Hernandez - Props/Parlays 4:30pm ET 8-9. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you.


DEADLINE TO ENTER IS 1pm ET 8-9
 
Jyo 1
Anthony Hernandez -300
Julius Walker/Raffael Cerqueira -1000 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 2
Steve Erceg -549
Gilbert Urbina/Uros Medic -715 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 3
Uros Medic -375
Julius Walker -649

Jyo 4
Elijah Smith -649
Cody Brundage -164

Jyo 5
Anthony Hernandez -300
Uros Medic -375
Joselyne Edwards -350

Jyo 6
Eryk Anders +410
Angela Hill/Iasmin Lucindo -1800 Fight starts round 2

Jyo 7
Andre Fili +200
Angela Hill/Iasmin Lucindo -1800 Fight starts round 2

Jyo 8
Elijah Smith -649
Steve Erceg -549
Anthony Hernandez/Roman Dolideze -196 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 9
Jean Matsumoto -275
Gabriella Fernandes -400
Elijah Smith/Toshiomi Kazama -430 Fight doesn't go to decision

Jyo 10
Elijah Smith -649
Walker wins inside distance -435
Angela Hill/Iasmin Lucindo -1800 Fight starts round 2


BigFavs
Gabriella Fernandes -400
Elijah Smith -649
Julius Walker -649
Steve Erceg -549
Christian Leroy Duncan -500

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Julius Walker/Raffael Cerqueira -1000
Gilbert Urbina/Uros Medic -715
Elijah Smith/Toshiomi Kazama -430

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Julius Walker/Raffael Cerqueira -1000
Cody Brundage/Eric McConico -345

JustBleed 3
Cody Brundage/Eric McConico -345
Ode Osbourne/Steve Erceg -200
Anthony Hernandez/Roman Dolideze -196

JustRound2
Fight starts round 2
Angela Hill/Iasmin Lucindo -1800
CLD/Eryk Anders -550
Ode Osbourne/Steve Erceg -280

2Rounds2Fast
Fight starts round 2

LineMovement 1
Joselyne Edwards -350
Elijah Smith -649

LineMovement 2
Steve Erceg -549
Uros Medic -375

Expected Outcome
Walker wins inside distance -435
Medic wins inside distance -278

Expected Outcome 2
Smith wins inside distance -265
Erceg wins inside distance -130

Expected Outcome 3
Fernandes wins inside distance -112
Brundage wins inside distance -113

Expected Outcome 4
Matsumoto wins by decision -115
Iasmin Lucindo wins by decision -110

Permanence
Anthony Hernandez -300
Elijah Smith -649

Geoguessr
Steve Erceg -549
Christian Leroy Duncan -500
Joselyne Edwards -350

USA
Elijah Smith -649
Anthony Hernandez -300
Christian Rodriguez -235

Brazil
Gabriella Fernandes -400
Jean Matsumoto -275
Iasmin Lucindo -184
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Figueiredo - Props/Parlays - 7pm ET 5-3
Replies
7
Views
364
AppliedScience
AppliedScience
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs. Brady - Props/Parlays -1pm ET 3-22
Replies
18
Views
569
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 Props/ Parlays 4pm ET 3-15
Replies
4
Views
230
Dillydilly
Dillydilly

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,402
Messages
57,662,906
Members
175,790
Latest member
Schneed

Share this page

Back
Top