UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song ***** Tapology Contest*****

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Cejudo vs. Song ***** Tapology Contest*****. Please add to the discussion here.


Rules are very simple

1. Post your Tapology card in this thread

2. Everyone will go up against tapology user "drchaotic" He demanded a rematch....says he was ill....

3. If you beat him you will win 2 million vcash. If nobody wins it gets raised 1 million each week until someone does
 
