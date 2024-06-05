  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov Props, Parlay and Tapology 5pm ET 6-8

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Imavov Props, Parlay and Tapology 5pm ET 6-8. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you
 
Single Prop bets are also OK, NO MAIN EVENT single prop bets, Boxing is OK also


Tap Contest is back, can do
1. 4 tap cards(winners advance to next week) or

2. just a single 1v1 and winner get 2 mil vcash. will add perfect picks, correct picks odds if 1vs1 for everyone to bet on.
 
AS_1
Callum Walsh -1600 (box, Friday, after 10 PM ET)
Imavov vs Cannonier Over 1.5 rds -550
.26


Boxing event
www.tapology.com

Hollywood Fight Nights: Walsh vs. Ortiz | Boxing Event | Tapology

Hollywood Fight Nights takes place Friday, June 7, 2024 with 6 fights at Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez, California . View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com



IMG-5699.jpg

Dillydilly said:
2. just a single 1v1 and winner get 2 mil vcash. will add perfect picks, correct picks odds if 1vs1 for everyone to bet on.
Click to expand...

Sounds better for this time.
 
