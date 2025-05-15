UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales ***Post Your Tap Card ***4pm ET 5-17

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Burns vs. Morales ***Post Your Tap Card ***4pm ET 5-17. Please add to the discussion here.

Rules are very simple

1. Post your Tapology card in this thread

2. Everyone will go up against Tapology user "JusteCote"

3. If you beat him you will win 2 million vcash. If nobody wins it is raised to 3 million next week.

124622-4896433.png
 
