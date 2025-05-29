UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber - Props/Parlays - 6:30pm ET 5-31

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Blanchfield vs. Barber - Props/Parlays - 6:30pm ET 5-31. Please add to the discussion here.


To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Touch butt in the park
Reese vs Tudorovic under 2 1/2 rounds -525
Blanch vs Macy over 2.5 rounds -525
-244
 
