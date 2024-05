This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 4pm ET 5-18 . Please add to the discussion here.To Make a Parlay:Use one of these sites https://fightodds.io/ orBet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for BoxingThen Go to: https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ orAlternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.Any request, I can find the odds for youJyo 1Oumar Sy -435Themba Gorimbo/Ramiz Brahimaj -250 Fight doesn't go to decision0.72Jyo 2Adrian Yanez -400Carlston Harris/Khaos Williams -225 Fight doesn't go to decision0.81Jyo 3Emily Ducote -370Angela Hill/Luana Pinheiro -430 Over 2½ rounds0.57Jyo 4Tom Nolan -440Ariane Carnelossi/Piera Rodriguez -260 Over 2½ rounds0.7Jyo 5Melissa Gatto -340Tom Nolan/Victor Martinez -530 Fight doesn't go to decision0.54Jyo 6Adrian Yanez -400Piera Rodriguez -2180.82Jyo 7Emily Ducote -370Abus Magomedov -2700.74Jyo 8Melissa Gatto -340Tom Nolan/Victor Martinez -530 Fight doesn't go to decisionAngela Hill/Luana Pinheiro -430 Over 2½ rounds0.9BigFavsTom Nolan -440Oumar Sy -435Adrian Yanez -400Emily Ducote -3701.4JustBleedFight doesn't go to decisionTom Nolan/Victor Martinez -530Abus Magomedov/Warlley Alves -3500.53JustBleed 2Fight doesn't go to decisionThemba Gorimbo/Ramiz Brahimaj -250Carlston Harris/Khaos Williams -2251.02