UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 4pm ET 5-18

This thread is for the general discussion of the event UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs. Murphy Props and Parlays + Tap Championship 4pm ET 5-18. Please add to the discussion here.

To Make a Parlay:

Use one of these sites
https://fightodds.io/ or
Bet on UFC-Mma Odds and Props | Bovada or
https://www.bestfightodds.com/ to find the odds you want to combine
https://www.proboxingodds.com/ for Boxing

Then Go to:
https://www.vegasinsider.com/parlay-calculator/ or
Alternate new unltd Parlay Calculator: https://www.scoresandodds.com/parlay-calculator
On the parlay calculator set bet amount to "1" then type the odds of each outcome in then click "Calculate." Where it says "parlay payout" is the odds.


Any request, I can find the odds for you

Jyo 1
Oumar Sy -435
Themba Gorimbo/Ramiz Brahimaj -250 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.72

Jyo 2
Adrian Yanez -400
Carlston Harris/Khaos Williams -225 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.81

Jyo 3
Emily Ducote -370
Angela Hill/Luana Pinheiro -430 Over 2½ rounds
0.57

Jyo 4
Tom Nolan -440
Ariane Carnelossi/Piera Rodriguez -260 Over 2½ rounds
0.7

Jyo 5
Melissa Gatto -340
Tom Nolan/Victor Martinez -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
0.54

Jyo 6
Adrian Yanez -400
Piera Rodriguez -218
0.82

Jyo 7
Emily Ducote -370
Abus Magomedov -270
0.74

Jyo 8
Melissa Gatto -340
Tom Nolan/Victor Martinez -530 Fight doesn't go to decision
Angela Hill/Luana Pinheiro -430 Over 2½ rounds
0.9

BigFavs
Tom Nolan -440
Oumar Sy -435
Adrian Yanez -400
Emily Ducote -370
1.4

JustBleed
Fight doesn't go to decision
Tom Nolan/Victor Martinez -530
Abus Magomedov/Warlley Alves -350
0.53

JustBleed 2
Fight doesn't go to decision
Themba Gorimbo/Ramiz Brahimaj -250
Carlston Harris/Khaos Williams -225
1.02
 
AS1_Oumar+FuryUsykOVER7.5
Oumar Sy -435
Fury vs Usyk OVER 7.5 rounds -650 (box)
.42

AS2_Oumar+FuryUsykSPLIT
Oumar Sy -435
Fury vs Usyk ends in Split Decision +425 (box)
5.46

AS3_Oumar+FuryUsykMAJORITY
Oumar Sy -435
Fury vs Usyk ends in Majority Decision +850 (box)
10.68



110359-4112714.png


Dillydilly said:
Added Correct Picks, Perfect Picks, Draw/Tie and The Ultimate Sherdogger(12/12) odds for the Tap Championship Contest
Click to expand...

^That is creative 👊🏻
 
