News UFC Fight Night Atlanta Fighter Purse Figures

Kamaru Usman: $300,000, no win bonus


Joaquin Buckley: $150,000


Rose Namajunas: $500,000 — $250,000 to show, $250,000 to win


Miranda Maverick: $125,000


Edmen Shabazyan: $186,000 — $93,000 to show, $93,000 to win


Andre Petroski: $100,000


Raoni Barcelos: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win


Cody Garbrandt: $275,000


Mansur Abdul-Malik: $28,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win


Cody Brundage: $65,000


Alonzo Menifield: $250,000 — $125,000 to show, $125,000 to win


Oumar Sy: $26,000


Rodolfo Bellato: $12,000


Paul Craig: $125,000


Michael Chiesa: $300,000 — $150,000 to show, $150,000 to win


Court McGee: $83,000


Malcolm Wellmaker: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win


Kris Moutinho: $14,000


Jose Ochoa: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win


Cody Durden: $63,000


Ricky Simon: $166,000 — $83,000 to show, $83,000 to win


Cameron Smotherman: $14,000


Phil Rowe: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win


Ange Loosa: $30,000


Jamey-Lyn Horth: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win


Vanessa Demopoulos: $65,000



Usman - 6 time welterweight champion, long - time vet in the UFC , and 300K is all they're giving him now?

No wonder Poatan made the comments he did, they're probably pulling the same bullshit with him.
 
Rose Namajunas making 67% more than arguably the second best WW champion who was also the headliner is why we kneel
 
  1. Usman needs to have words with his management. He damn near got doubled in pay by a 125 wmma co-main, and he made nearly the same as Cody (who lost).
  2. Moutinho needs a new line of work. Getting faceplanted and taking permanent brain damage for 14K is not a good tradeoff.
 
What's also mad here had Cody won, he was likely getting a winning bonus. He would have banked more the Rose and Usman, lol. 550k.
 
