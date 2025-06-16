Portland8242
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- May 13, 2018
- Messages
- 10,811
- Reaction score
- 22,668
Kamaru Usman: $300,000, no win bonus
Joaquin Buckley: $150,000
Rose Namajunas: $500,000 — $250,000 to show, $250,000 to win
Miranda Maverick: $125,000
Edmen Shabazyan: $186,000 — $93,000 to show, $93,000 to win
Andre Petroski: $100,000
Raoni Barcelos: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win
Cody Garbrandt: $275,000
Mansur Abdul-Malik: $28,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win
Cody Brundage: $65,000
Alonzo Menifield: $250,000 — $125,000 to show, $125,000 to win
Oumar Sy: $26,000
Rodolfo Bellato: $12,000
Paul Craig: $125,000
Michael Chiesa: $300,000 — $150,000 to show, $150,000 to win
Court McGee: $83,000
Malcolm Wellmaker: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Kris Moutinho: $14,000
Jose Ochoa: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Cody Durden: $63,000
Ricky Simon: $166,000 — $83,000 to show, $83,000 to win
Cameron Smotherman: $14,000
Phil Rowe: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
Ange Loosa: $30,000
Jamey-Lyn Horth: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Vanessa Demopoulos: $65,000
Usman - 6 time welterweight champion, long - time vet in the UFC , and 300K is all they're giving him now?
No wonder Poatan made the comments he did, they're probably pulling the same bullshit with him.
Joaquin Buckley: $150,000
Rose Namajunas: $500,000 — $250,000 to show, $250,000 to win
Miranda Maverick: $125,000
Edmen Shabazyan: $186,000 — $93,000 to show, $93,000 to win
Andre Petroski: $100,000
Raoni Barcelos: $102,000 — $51,000 to show, $51,000 to win
Cody Garbrandt: $275,000
Mansur Abdul-Malik: $28,000 — $14,000 to show, $14,000 to win
Cody Brundage: $65,000
Alonzo Menifield: $250,000 — $125,000 to show, $125,000 to win
Oumar Sy: $26,000
Rodolfo Bellato: $12,000
Paul Craig: $125,000
Michael Chiesa: $300,000 — $150,000 to show, $150,000 to win
Court McGee: $83,000
Malcolm Wellmaker: $24,000 — $12,000 to show, $12,000 to win
Kris Moutinho: $14,000
Jose Ochoa: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Cody Durden: $63,000
Ricky Simon: $166,000 — $83,000 to show, $83,000 to win
Cameron Smotherman: $14,000
Phil Rowe: $110,000 — $55,000 to show, $55,000 to win
Ange Loosa: $30,000
Jamey-Lyn Horth: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Vanessa Demopoulos: $65,000
Usman - 6 time welterweight champion, long - time vet in the UFC , and 300K is all they're giving him now?
No wonder Poatan made the comments he did, they're probably pulling the same bullshit with him.