UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs. Taira

UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs. Taira | MMA Event | Tapology

UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, August 2, 2025 with 12 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
Main Event


  • Amir Albazi +235 vs. Tatsuro Taira -285


Co-Main & Main Card


  • Chris Duncan +175 vs. Mateusz Rębecki -210
  • Esteban Ribovics -285 vs. Elves Brener +230
  • Karol Rosa -170 vs. Nora Cornolle +140
  • Neil Magny +180 vs. Elizeu Zaleski -215
  • Danny Silva +345 vs. Kevin Vallejos -470


Prelims


  • Nick Klein -115 vs. Andrey Pulyaev -115
  • Rinya Nakamura -430 vs. Nathan Fletcher +325
  • Rodolfo Vieira -220 vs. Tresean Gore +180
  • Felipe Bunes +350 vs. Rafael Estevam -500
  • Piera Rodriguez -195 vs. Ketlen Souza +145
  • Azamat Bekoev -385 vs. Yousri Belgaroui +265
 
Magny's line seems crazy.
I don't think that old man Elizeu should be such a favorite against anyone, but I struggle to find what Neil is good at really...

I really don't rate Cornolle much, but neither Rosa, and at that price I might consider Nora.
 
Ribivics' win on Zellhuber hasn't aged well.

I wonder how much he's being over valued against Brener.
 
Ribivics' win on Zellhuber hasn't aged well.

I wonder how much he's being over valued against Brener.
When I was looking at these odds the other day Brener kind of stood out to me. He hasn't looked that great his last couple fights but he's young and still improving. I feel like he's very much live to win this one.
 
When I was looking at these odds the other day Brener kind of stood out to me. He hasn't looked that great his last couple fights but he's young and still improving. I feel like he's very much live to win this one.
yeah, to be fair i dont think Estaban beats Joel and Orolbai either.

It's a question who out dogs the other. I think it would be easy to handicap this one just because Ribovics is very durable and so is Brener. either one will win decision.
 
This is the third week in a row where I only have one bet a week before the event since it's a tough card to bet. I actually made two bets, but the Klein bet was kinda forced.
  • Nick Klein +100 $150 for $150
  • Parlay: Vallejos, Taira $468.84 for $300
See yall next Saturday <Moves>
 
