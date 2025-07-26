Stat_Collector
UFC Fight Night: Albazi vs. Taira | MMA Event | Tapology
UFC Fight Night takes place Saturday, August 2, 2025 with 12 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
Main Event
- Amir Albazi +235 vs. Tatsuro Taira -285
Co-Main & Main Card
- Chris Duncan +175 vs. Mateusz Rębecki -210
- Esteban Ribovics -285 vs. Elves Brener +230
- Karol Rosa -170 vs. Nora Cornolle +140
- Neil Magny +180 vs. Elizeu Zaleski -215
- Danny Silva +345 vs. Kevin Vallejos -470
Prelims
- Nick Klein -115 vs. Andrey Pulyaev -115
- Rinya Nakamura -430 vs. Nathan Fletcher +325
- Rodolfo Vieira -220 vs. Tresean Gore +180
- Felipe Bunes +350 vs. Rafael Estevam -500
- Piera Rodriguez -195 vs. Ketlen Souza +145
- Azamat Bekoev -385 vs. Yousri Belgaroui +265