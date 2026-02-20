Media UFC Fight Night 267 - Strickland vs. Hernandez Official Weigh-in Fri. 2/20 at 11 a.m. ET

UFCFNStricklandvs-Hernandez-1.jpg



Main Card (Paramount+ 8pm ET/5pm PT)
185: Sean Strickland (29-7) vs. Anthony Hernandez (15-2, 1NC)
170: Geoff Neal (16-7) vs. Uroš Medić (12-3)
145: Dan Ige (19-10) vs. Melquizael Costa (25-7)
HW: Serghei Spivac (17-6) vs. Ante Delija (26-7)
170: Jacobe Smith (11-0) vs. Josiah Harrell (11-0)
185: Zachary Reese (10-2, 1NC) vs. Michel Pereira (31-14, 2NC)


Preliminary Card (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass 5pm ET/2pm PT)
170: Chidi Njokuani (25-11, 1NC) vs. Carlos Leal (22-7)
125: Ode' Osbourne (13-9, 1NC) vs. Alibi Idiris (11-1)
125: Alden Coria (11-3, 1NC) vs. Luis Gurule (10-2)
W135: Nora Cornolle (9-3) vs. Joselyne Edwards (16-6)
170: Ramiz Brahimaj (13-5) vs. Punahele Soriano (12-4)
170: Philip Rowe (11-6) vs. Jean-Paul Lebosnoyani (9-2)
145: Jordan Leavitt (12-3) vs. Yadier del Valle (10-0)
W125: Juliana Miller (5-3) vs. Carli Judice (5-2)



Betting Odds
3996.png

4044.png





...I guess I could be interested in Spivac vs Delija.

Man, 2026 is dismal.
 
