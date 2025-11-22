UFC FIGHT NIGHT 265 underdog pick of the night

Late post especially considering the early card

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card? This week to try to make it more interesting. Getting it wrong for anyone keeping track is just a loss. -1. But to entice people with the incentive to pick bigger dogs for each + 100 beyond the first the picks are worth an extra win (point). I just listed the point values instead of the odds.

UFC Fight Night 265 main card betting odds
  • Tsarukyan -440, Hooker +310 (3 points)
  • Garry -225, Muhammad +170 (1 point)
  • Menifield +190 (1 point), Oezdemir -250
  • Hermansson +175 (1 point), Orolbai -230
  • Cortes-Acosta -170, Gaziev +140 (1 point)
  • Almabayev -210, Perez +160 (1 point)
UFC Fight Night 265 preliminary card betting odds
  • Grad +200 (2 points), Riley -265
  • Cerqueira +560 (5 points), Yakhyaev -1000
  • Horiguchi +145 (1 point), Ulanbekov -190
  • Almakhan +100 (1 point), Topuria -130
  • Loder +145 (1 point), Naurdiev -185
  • Aliev -340, Rock +250 (2 points)
  • Dalby +280 (2 points), Izagakhmaev -390
  • Bujlo +185 (1 point) vs. Freeman -225
Last cards pick of beniel brings me to 17-20. This card I’m going with Lodar.
Shoutout to UFC FIGHT NIGHT 264 winners @mkess101 @ChrisBenoit @Hymen Crusher @Neck&Neck @BEATDOWNS shoutout to last cards winners @Egészségére! @Koala @Hymen Crusher @ElLunico @JustOnce @Serge421
 
Call me cray, but I'm picking Nick Dalby.
The guy he's fighting has a 3-year layoff from MMA.
Plus, it's his first time in the UFC.

Ring Rust + Octagon Jitters = recipe for disaster
 
Looks like I have 4 Dogs on my Tap card. I'll go with Horiguchi how teh fuck is he a Dog? He has a great record 14-1 in Rizn 7-1 in teh UFC WTF lol
 
I have come to really appreciate these threads so thank you! Do you do fight picks on Tapology at all?
 
TITS said:
Belal
awkward-silence-silence.gif
 
TITS said:
No one's trying to steal your picks, fool. Just post them or be quiet.
You'll see them tomorrow in teh PBP you impatient little child and you'll be seeing a lot of Green.

ufc-yoel-romero.gif
 
Gooch for sure. Im shocked he's an underdog. Ulanbekov got an absolute gift of a decision last time vs a guy that isnt very good and just lost to an unranked guy.

Maybe he gets another gift but I like Gooch to win big.
 
Egészségére! said:
Jack Hermansson
I was super high on the Joker at one time. He had that nice little win streak Leites, Meerschaert, Branch, Souza then it was just alternating wins and losses for the next 10 fights. Plus I feel he kinda just quits sometimes. That factored in with the weight cut it's hard to know how he will perform so I had to pick against him.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
You sure you want to mess with this?

109606-3938163.png
Yeah, the PFL card where all but one of the Bellator fighters beat a bunch of PFL cans. That was a pretty easy card to pick. Let's see your recent UFC picks, you mushroom tip.

P.S. You actually only got one pick correct.
 
TITS said:
Yeah, the PFL card where all but one of the Bellator fighters beat a bunch of PFL cans. That was a pretty easy card to pick. Let's see your recent UFC picks, you mushroom tip.

P.S. You actually only got one pick correct.
Lets see yours bud.
 
