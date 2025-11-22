UFC FIGHT NIGHT 265 underdog pick of the night

Late post especially considering the early card
Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card? This week to try to make it more interesting. Getting it wrong for anyone keeping track is just a loss. -1. But to entice people with the incentive to pick bigger dogs for each + 100 beyond the first the picks are worth an extra win (point). I just listed the point values instead of the odds.
UFC Fight Night 265 main card betting odds
Shoutout to UFC FIGHT NIGHT 264 winners @mkess101 @ChrisBenoit @Hymen Crusher @Neck&Neck @BEATDOWNS shoutout to last cards winners @Egészségére! @Koala @Hymen Crusher @ElLunico @JustOnce @Serge421
Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card? This week to try to make it more interesting. Getting it wrong for anyone keeping track is just a loss. -1. But to entice people with the incentive to pick bigger dogs for each + 100 beyond the first the picks are worth an extra win (point). I just listed the point values instead of the odds.
UFC Fight Night 265 main card betting odds
- Tsarukyan -440, Hooker +310 (3 points)
- Garry -225, Muhammad +170 (1 point)
- Menifield +190 (1 point), Oezdemir -250
- Hermansson +175 (1 point), Orolbai -230
- Cortes-Acosta -170, Gaziev +140 (1 point)
- Almabayev -210, Perez +160 (1 point)
- Grad +200 (2 points), Riley -265
- Cerqueira +560 (5 points), Yakhyaev -1000
- Horiguchi +145 (1 point), Ulanbekov -190
- Almakhan +100 (1 point), Topuria -130
- Loder +145 (1 point), Naurdiev -185
- Aliev -340, Rock +250 (2 points)
- Dalby +280 (2 points), Izagakhmaev -390
- Bujlo +185 (1 point) vs. Freeman -225
Shoutout to UFC FIGHT NIGHT 264 winners @mkess101 @ChrisBenoit @Hymen Crusher @Neck&Neck @BEATDOWNS shoutout to last cards winners @Egészségére! @Koala @Hymen Crusher @ElLunico @JustOnce @Serge421