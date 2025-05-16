Ufc fight night 256 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?
Gilbert Burns (+300) vs. Michael Morales (-500)
Paul Craig (+475) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-650)
Sodiq Yusuff (+105) vs. Mairon Santos (-135)
Dustin Stoltzfus (+180) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (-220)
Julian Erosa (+155) vs. Melquizael Costa (-185)
Gabriel Green (+110) vs. Matheus Camilo (-140)
Jared Gordon (-170) vs. Thiago Moisés (+140)
Luana Santos (+130) vs. Tainara Lisboa (-160)
Elise Reed (+350) vs. Denise Gomes (-450)
Park Hyun-sung (-200) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+160)
Tecia Pennington (-300) vs. Luana Pinheiro (+240)
Yadier Del Valle (-450) vs. Connor Matthews (+350)
Both my Santos picks in the last 2 cards gave me much needed wins to bring my record back up to 8-8. This week I am going with Sodiq Yusuff.
Shoutout to past winners. For UFC on ESPN 67 @Croton @Ares Black @Domitian @WoozyFailGuy @Koala @wufabufa @Doughie99 @Serge421 @TITS (questionably, I think they made their pick after the fight, but didn’t know the result, only they know if it was a true pick). For UFC 315 @Bend NvR Break @Quinn_Uncaged @Jinx_AA @SalvadorAllende @AmonTobin @Bradillac
Also I have decided I won’t be doing these for road to ufc cards as they don’t have fighters signed to the ufc, just too many unknowns that I would have to do deep dives or make wild guesses.
