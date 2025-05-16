Ufc fight night 256 underdog pick of the night

Going to be 2-3 after this week but...



Well...

Good options:



Luana Pinheiro to save her job:



Pinheiro went 3-0 on her first three. Even though i'm still salty since her first fight against Randa Markos (she and her coach deserved an Oscar for that DQ), i believe she has the tools to beat Torres... But not the mindset.



Julian Erosa: I like Costa, but Julian definitely has the tools to beat him.



Craig x Bellato: Bellato seems to have an awfull IQ while Craig... Isn't really good at nothing besides BJJ. I can see Craig luring Bellato in one of those classic Craig's triangles...



So... My pick this week will be... Carlos Hernandez



Hernandez has lost only to very good guys... Not saying Park isn't good... But having him coming from a 1 and half year layoff doesn't help much.



We may see some ring rustyness in Park, making Hernandez to actually nod some rounds