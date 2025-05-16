Ufc fight night 256 underdog pick of the night

Virtually every card there is a fighter who beats the odds. Which fighter do you think is most likely to this card?

Gilbert Burns (+300) vs. Michael Morales (-500)

Paul Craig (+475) vs. Rodolfo Bellato (-650)

Sodiq Yusuff (+105) vs. Mairon Santos (-135)

Dustin Stoltzfus (+180) vs. Nursulton Ruziboev (-220)

Julian Erosa (+155) vs. Melquizael Costa (-185)

Gabriel Green (+110) vs. Matheus Camilo (-140)

Jared Gordon (-170) vs. Thiago Moisés (+140)

Luana Santos (+130) vs. Tainara Lisboa (-160)

Elise Reed (+350) vs. Denise Gomes (-450)

Park Hyun-sung (-200) vs. Carlos Hernandez (+160)

Tecia Pennington (-300) vs. Luana Pinheiro (+240)

Yadier Del Valle (-450) vs. Connor Matthews (+350)

Both my Santos picks in the last 2 cards gave me much needed wins to bring my record back up to 8-8. This week I am going with Sodiq Yusuff.

Shoutout to past winners. For UFC on ESPN 67 @Croton @Ares Black @Domitian @WoozyFailGuy @Koala @wufabufa @Doughie99 @Serge421 @TITS (questionably, I think they made their pick after the fight, but didn’t know the result, only they know if it was a true pick). For UFC 315 @Bend NvR Break @Quinn_Uncaged @Jinx_AA @SalvadorAllende @AmonTobin @Bradillac

Also I have decided I won’t be doing these for road to ufc cards as they don’t have fighters signed to the ufc, just too many unknowns that I would have to do deep dives or make wild guesses.
 
Reed is at 4%
I'm getting the biggest upset win :cool:
 
On yussef and Gordon......but I always pray for Lloyd Irvin guys to get wrecked so in my heart I hope Yussef has a terrible fight even though he won't.
 
Where did you find Jared Gordon at +140?
Caesar's has him as the favorite at -140
 
Going to be 2-3 after this week but...

Well...
Good options:

Luana Pinheiro to save her job:

Pinheiro went 3-0 on her first three. Even though i'm still salty since her first fight against Randa Markos (she and her coach deserved an Oscar for that DQ), i believe she has the tools to beat Torres... But not the mindset.

Julian Erosa: I like Costa, but Julian definitely has the tools to beat him.

Craig x Bellato: Bellato seems to have an awfull IQ while Craig... Isn't really good at nothing besides BJJ. I can see Craig luring Bellato in one of those classic Craig's triangles...

So... My pick this week will be... Carlos Hernandez

Hernandez has lost only to very good guys... Not saying Park isn't good... But having him coming from a 1 and half year layoff doesn't help much.

We may see some ring rustyness in Park, making Hernandez to actually nod some rounds
 
Rhood said:
Where did you find Jared Gordon at +140?
Caesar's has him as the favorite at -140
Click to expand...
Good catch. I don’t take them off the betting site because it is too hard to copy and paste, so I just take them off other sites. In this case https://www.forbes.com/sites/trentr...fc-vegas-106-fight-card-opening-betting-odds/. I checked a betting site and you’re right. It is possible the odds have flipped since they posted (I posted the most recent site I could find), but it wouldn’t be the first time they have gotten them backwards. I edited my post. Thanks.
 
Moises is entering his prime while Gordon is arguably past his. Marshall Walker Gave Marion Santos hell and Sodiq seems more skilled albeit slightly.
So yeah I think Moises and Yusuf.
 
