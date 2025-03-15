Jackonfire
Saturday 03.15.2025 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald
Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
185: Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) vs. Roman Dolidze (14-3)
170: Chidi Njokuani (24-10) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1)
155: Alexander Hernandez (15-8) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (21-8)
135: Da'Mon Blackshear (15-7-1) vs. Cody Gibson (21-10)
205: Diyar Nurgozhay (10-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (16-7)
145: Seung Woo Choi (11-7) vs. Kevin Vallejos (14-1)
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1) vs. Ryan Spann (22-10)
135: Su-young You (14-3) vs. AJ Cunningham (11-4)
135: Carlos Vera (11-4) vs. Josias Musasa (8-0)
115: Stephanie Luciano (6-1-1) vs. Sam Hughes (9-6)
125: Daniel Barez (17-6) vs. André Lima (10-0)
W135: Josiane Nunes (10-3) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (12-6)
W125: Yuneisy Duben (6-0) vs. Carli Judice (3-2)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Chidi Njokuani (172.25)*
Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
Da'Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson(136)
Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)** vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann(249)
A.J.Cunningham (136) vs. Su Young You (136)
Josias Musasa (136.5)*** vs. Carlos Vera(136)
Sam Hughes (116) vs. Stephanie Luciano (116)
Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima(126)
Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs. Josiane Nunes (136)
Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125)
*Njokuani missed weight by 1.25 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
**Nurgozhay missed weight by 4.5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
*** Musasa initially missed weight by .5 pounds but later returned to make weight.
UFC Vegas 104: Fighter Faceoffs
How to Watch UFC Vegas 104
How to Watch UFC Vegas 104
A middleweight rematch will shoulder the latest marquee for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as Marvin Vettori looks to move to 2-0 in his head-to-head series with Roman Dolidze.
www.sherdog.com
UFC Vegas 104 ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
UFC Vegas 104 ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring
Sherdog's live UFC Vegas 104 coverage will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC Fight Night 254.
www.sherdog.com
