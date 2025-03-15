  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

PBP UFC Fight Night 254 - Vettori vs. Dolidze Official PBP Discussion: Sat 3/15 at 4pm ET

Who Wins?

  • Total voters
    25
Jackonfire

Jackonfire

BMF Mod
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 14, 2009
Messages
69,247
Reaction score
100,167
Saturday 03.15.2025 at 04:00 PM ET
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
MMA Bouts: 13
Commentary: Dominick Cruz, Michael Bisping, and Brendan Fitzgerald


pW9g2rF.jpg



Main Card (ESPN+ 7pm ET / 4pm PT)
185: Marvin Vettori (19-7-1) vs. Roman Dolidze (14-3)
170: Chidi Njokuani (24-10) vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (25-8-1)
155: Alexander Hernandez (15-8) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (21-8)
135: Da'Mon Blackshear (15-7-1) vs. Cody Gibson (21-10)
205: Diyar Nurgozhay (10-0) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (16-7)
145: Seung Woo Choi (11-7) vs. Kevin Vallejos (14-1)


Preliminary Card (ESPN+ 4pm ET / 1pm PT)
HW: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (12-1) vs. Ryan Spann (22-10)
135: Su-young You (14-3) vs. AJ Cunningham (11-4)
135: Carlos Vera (11-4) vs. Josias Musasa (8-0)
115: Stephanie Luciano (6-1-1) vs. Sam Hughes (9-6)
125: Daniel Barez (17-6) vs. André Lima (10-0)
W135: Josiane Nunes (10-3) vs. Priscila Cachoeira (12-6)
W125: Yuneisy Duben (6-0) vs. Carli Judice (3-2)



UFC Vegas 104 Weigh-in Results:​

Marvin Vettori (186) vs. Roman Dolidze (186)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos (171) vs. Chidi Njokuani (172.25)*
Alexander Hernandez (156) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (155.5)
Da'Mon Blackshear (136) vs. Cody Gibson(136)
Diyar Nurgozhay (210.5)** vs. Brendson Ribeiro (205.5)
Seung Woo Choi (146) vs. Kevin Vallejos (145.5)
Waldo Cortes-Acosta (261.5) vs. Ryan Spann(249)
A.J.Cunningham (136) vs. Su Young You (136)
Josias Musasa (136.5)*** vs. Carlos Vera(136)
Sam Hughes (116) vs. Stephanie Luciano (116)
Daniel Barez (126) vs. Andre Lima(126)
Priscila Cachoeira (135) vs. Josiane Nunes (136)
Yuneisy Duben (125.5) vs. Carli Judice (125)

*Njokuani missed weight by 1.25 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
**Nurgozhay missed weight by 4.5 pounds and has been fined a percentage of his purse.
*** Musasa initially missed weight by .5 pounds but later returned to make weight.



UFC Vegas 104: Fighter Faceoffs





How to Watch UFC Vegas 104

www.sherdog.com

How to Watch UFC Vegas 104

A middleweight rematch will shoulder the latest marquee for the Ultimate Fighting Championship, as Marvin Vettori looks to move to 2-0 in his head-to-head series with Roman Dolidze.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com



UFC Vegas 104 ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

www.sherdog.com

UFC Vegas 104 ‘Vettori vs. Dolidze’ Play-by-Play, Results & Round Scoring

Sherdog's live UFC Vegas 104 coverage will begin Saturday at 4 p.m. ET. The event is also known as UFC Fight Night 254.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com





Betting Odds

3651.png


3655.png




Head over to SPORTSBOOK MMA and use your vcash to place bets on this card





iRCsb4C.gif
fc9RiCD.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dillydilly
  • Sportsbook Event Sportsbook Event
UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 Props/ Parlays 4pm ET 3-15
Replies
3
Views
75
Dillydilly
Dillydilly
Jackonfire
Media UFC Fight Night 254 - Vettori vs. Dolidze 2 Official Weigh-in Fri 3/14 at 12 pm ET/ 9 am PT
Replies
19
Views
389
CasualBot
CasualBot
D
UFC FN 254 underdog pick of the night.
2
Replies
39
Views
424
xhaydenx
xhaydenx
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 251: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues Official PBP Discussion: Sat 2/15 at 4pm ET
99 100 101
Replies
2K
Views
25K
Kowboy On Sherdog
Kowboy On Sherdog
Jackonfire
  • Poll Poll
PBP UFC Fight Night 247: Magny vs. Prates Official PBP Discussion: Sat. 11/9 at 4pm ET
27 28 29
Replies
577
Views
10K
Neck&Neck
Neck&Neck

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,499
Messages
57,031,189
Members
175,506
Latest member
Georgetowns

Share this page

Back
Top