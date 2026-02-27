News UFC expected to lose at least $30 million on White House card

TerraRayzing

TerraRayzing

Little eagle soars again
@Brown
Joined
Dec 2, 2016
Messages
3,687
Reaction score
7,027
The UFC White House card is still four months away but the costs for the event could potentially skyrocket past $60 million once it’s all said and done.
The once-in-a-lifetime event planned for June 14 is going to be a very expensive endeavor for the UFC because the promotion owned and operated by TKO Group Holdings is absorbing all of the costs associated with the card. That includes effectively building an arena on the south lawn of the White House as well as fighter salaries and other costs for the event.

TKO Group Holdings president and chief operating officer Mark Shapiro confirmed previous reports that the UFC White House card is expected to cost around $60 million but the price could go up by the time the card kicks off in June. That said, Shapiro added that the UFC is hoping to recoup at least half of the money through sponsorships and endorsements with numerous businesses already lining up to take part in the historic event hosted by President Donald Trump.
“At the moment, the UFC event at the White House is slated to cost upwards of $60 million,” Shapiro said during quarter financial call on Wednesday. “I think by the time all is said and done with the event and what we pay the fighters and the fan fest that we’re going to have, that could move north. It’s definitely not moving south. It could move north. Bottom line, it’s still a moving target.

“We are working to determine, on a parallel track, a package of inventory in and around the weekend of events we can monetize, primarily with corporate partners. [Business to business] players that will offset half of the spend. Even if that $60 [million] goes up or rides up on us, we believe we can offset half of the spend. Today, we see as $60 [million], offsetting $30 [million]. Now I would mention we have several current and prospective partners that are pursuing multi-year partnerships with TKO assets that likely will be inclusive of the White House event. We have a lot of current and prospective partners that would like to be involved and inquiring about inventory as part of their greater partnership deals they either already have or are negotiating with us for the future.”

UFC CEO Dana White previously stated that the White House event would be one of the most expensive endeavors in company history, blowing past the $20 million plus the promotion spent on UFC 306 at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

But Shapiro believes the costs incurred promoting the White House event are really a pittance compared to the return on investment from holding a historic event that will likely never be duplicated

Add to that, Shapiro said no matter what the final price tag is for the UFC White House event, TKO doesn’t expect to make any money from the card while promoting a show to help the American 250 celebration kicking off later this year.
“But I want to be clear about something — we will not profit from the White House event independently,” Shapiro said. “We will not be making money on America’s 250th anniversary.

“This is an investment for the long term. This is about earned media. This is about sampling, new fans, casual viewers, a spectacle on a stage that will ultimately expand our audience, our viewership and our success on Paramount+.”

As of now, the UFC still hasn’t announced any fights for the White House card, although most of the logistical planning for the event has already been put in place.


Sounds a lot of like a certain Sphere card.... Hopefully this one is good on paper tho.


www.mmafighting.com

UFC expected to lose at least $30 million on White House card: ‘We will not profit’ from this event

TKO president Mark Shapiro addresses the costs of the UFC White House card ahead of the June 14 event
www.mmafighting.com www.mmafighting.com
 
How much of that alleged 60M cost is fight purses? there is no more PPV, so how?

Doesnt even make sense, so far this year every numbered card doesnt have PPV revenue, does this mean they lose money on EVERY card? Gates are usually not that high, and they will have some crowd in it...so, how? Doesnt make sense, they are only losing a portion of the gate, the production might cost a bit more than a regular arena, but it cant be into the millions to setup some stands, the octagon wouldnt really change.

Thats what they get for following on a dumb idea Trump had.

PS: Is Conor Benn headlining?
 
Last edited:
30 Million Dollars ?!?!<WhitmanDefeat>


My oh my, how will they ever make up that ca$h shortfall ?

 
Last edited:
HNIC215 said:
We should all join this lawsuit...
Click to expand...

eliminated competition is a tough one when you have such COMPETENT companies such as...the PFL and ONE. Their competition all seem to take a trip to Canada for some MAID.
<36>
 
Im sure there are some tax incentives that will be floated there way. Trump has zero problem helping his friends scam the taxpayer
 
I’m still having a hard time believing this is gonna happen?
It feels like a joke at this point. And hell I don’t expect much out of it anyway…another gimmick like the Mexican dimmah dome or whatever the fuck it’s called
 
More like ... UFC Fighters expected to lose at least 30 million in bonuses on the White House Card.

chow-yun-fat-a-better-tomorrow.gif
 
The real profits are the friends we made along the way
 
Because it's a narcissistic circle jerk for billionaires ego and about the shallow display of cheap power.

It has no substance.

It's shit and laughable.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Mark Shapiro of TKO: UFC's White House event to be absolute monster, "gonna be gangbuster"
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
1K
jeskola
jeskola
C
Dana White reveals wild detail about UFC White House fights, 'best thing about being friends' with Trump
2 3
Replies
43
Views
2K
Captain Herb
Captain Herb
C
Hot Take Did Aspinall take the NC to reschedule on the White House card?
2
Replies
37
Views
1K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
A
Gane is hyped
Replies
11
Views
315
axe'm silva
A
BoxerMaurits
  • Poll Poll
Media Dustin Jacoby calls for Nikita Krylov at UFC White House
2
Replies
25
Views
685
xhaydenx
xhaydenx

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,135
Messages
58,483,999
Members
176,049
Latest member
Rick Quid

Share this page

Back
Top