UFC event with most wmma fights

307 (Pereira vs. Rountree) had four women fights.

I don't think it gets much higher than that.
Probably others had the same but five fights I can't remember.
 
Does Invicta under the UFC banner count? 🐈
INVICTA-FC-15-1.jpg
 
Ares Black said:
Adorable!
I love shit like that.

I knew someone who worked in a high school administration office and had a picture on her desk of "kids meeting santa" (her nieces or grandkids) and they were crying, terrified, screaming...

And that was back in about 2003 way before tik tok made a trend of it.

She just thought it was awesome. And I agreed.
 
jeff7b9 said:
I love shit like that.

I knew someone who worked in a high school administration office and had a picture on her desk of "kids meeting santa" (her nieces or grandkids) and they were crying, terrified, screaming...

And that was back in about 2003 way before tik tok made a trend of it.

She just thought it was awesome. And I agreed.
My Uncle got a tantrum pic of my nephew every Christmas for 5 years straight.
 
Deltron 6060 said:
My Uncle got a tantrum pic of my nephew every Christmas for 5 years straight.
That's just good gift giving.

The whole word lives in this bullshit rose colored glasses remember the fake smile moments only charade.

None of that shit is the good stories.

I wanna remember the time your drunk friend shit himself or when your homie knocked himself out trying to headbut open a door.
That's the good stuff.
 
jeff7b9 said:
That's just good gift giving.

The whole word lives in this bullshit rose colored glasses remember the fake smile moments only charade.

None of that shit is the good stories.

I wanna remember the time your drunk friend shit himself or when your homie knocked himself out trying to headbut open a door.
That's the good stuff.
Exactly, we need more real life in our lives!
 
