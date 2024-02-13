Media UFC Embedded Ian Garry training at Chute Boxe

Pharenheit said:
Featuring the wife so heavily in this video amongst the whole Chute Boxe crew was a mistake.
Well, if she likes numerous BBC, who are we to judge? Everyone has a role. Some roles are to be a hole.
 
Anyone wanna rate his Portuguese?
 
Pharenheit said:
Ian is a little smarter than Conor to think outside the box of Ireland, But, Conor would have called Ian a traitor and say "what you don't believe in your own team, I think that is mental weakness when you don't trust in your own people and team that brought you up and now you want to turn on them, your a snake in the grass." ....Ian would say " But But I love you Conor your my hero.".....Conor..."I imagine you will be headed, and it will become a national holiday, and who can trust someone like you whose kids are named Jose and Juan, your a sell out and your own people don't like you, when your Brazilian team comes to Ireland they cheer them but when you step down, no one is there and no one cares."....Ian.." F U at least I don't hit old men at bars, I am tired of your drunk ass and all your fans have...oh oh never mind"...Ian just realized he was talking to a Conor Bot.
 
Ian trying to rehab is herpes-riddled image by training with highly likeable Chucky is desperate AF, and no doubt was his wife's idea
 
Is it weird that I find myself rooting for Ian after calling him a cuck for months now?

It's low hanging fruit to dunk on the guy I suppose...and it's understandable that everyone is doing it. But I just find myself rooting for him now. I have no idea why.
 
I’d like to see Garry and his wife train with mondragon
1707798668980.jpeg
I think he could fill some holes in Ian’s fight game and in their personal life
 
FrankDux said:
Is it weird that I find myself rooting for Ian after calling him a cuck for months now?

It's low hanging fruit to dunk on the guy I suppose...and it's understandable that everyone is doing it. But I just find myself rooting for him now. I have no idea why.
You’re a big fan of cucks now eh?
#duxlikescucks
 
