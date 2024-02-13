Pharenheit
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2018
- Messages
- 2,049
- Reaction score
- 2,735
Featuring the wife so heavily in this video amongst the whole Chute Boxe crew was a mistake.The comments on the vid are pretty brutal..
…a lot of the comments have to do with the Chute Boxe team and sharing
The comments on the vid are pretty brutal..
…a lot of the comments have to do with the Chute Boxe team and sharing
Well, if she likes numerous BBC, who are we to judge? Everyone has a role. Some roles are to be a hole.Featuring the wife so heavily in this video amongst the whole Chute Boxe crew was a mistake.
You’re a big fan of cucks now eh?Is it weird that I find myself rooting for Ian after calling him a cuck for months now?
It's low hanging fruit to dunk on the guy I suppose...and it's understandable that everyone is doing it. But I just find myself rooting for him now. I have no idea why.
Keep your fantasies to yourself please.I’d like to see Garry and his wife train with mondragon
View attachment 1029165
I think he could fill some holes in Ian’s fight game and in their personal life
she is part of the arrangements to train there 'wink'Featuring the wife so heavily in this video amongst the whole Chute Boxe crew was a mistake.