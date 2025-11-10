UFC during December

Rod Farva

Rod Farva

May 29, 2007
19,586
723
Anyone have any ideas of what the UFC has planned for late December. I was thinking of going to Vegas during that stretch. If there is an event scheduled I’d like to go. Any rumors?
 
There is always like a 5 week break at the end of the year
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
One PPV and one Fight Night for the entire month? People here are going to start detoxing
Did you miss the part about the cocaine and strippers?


Also- they might have more events.

I don't wanna talk shit about the sherdog front page and say that it failed to load when I pressed the "more.button" because I appreciate the hard working staff of this joint
 
jeff7b9 said:
Did you miss the part about the cocaine and strippers?


Also- they might have more events.

I don't wanna talk shit about the sherdog front page and say that it failed to load when I pressed the "more.button" because I appreciate the hard working staff of this joint
Uppers make me itch, but strippers are nice.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Uppers make me itch, but strippers are nice.
I was always much more into hallucenogens.... but there is a time and place for everything.

About a cm long line dumped in a glass.of gentleman's jack.

A little "Jack n Coke" ... if you will.

Yummy.


And they kind of level eachother out... plus ingesting like that doesn't make your nose runny and it is much smoother, instead of up and down roller coaster and crash type pattern.

Coke wasn't my favorite by a longshot... but a jack and Coke or a cigarette laced with a bunch of Coke on the tip, or a bowl or joint with Coke sprinkled in when peaking on acid or mescaline is fucking fantastic.

Great little "level up" to an otherwise wonderful psychedelic experience.
 
Yup December 13th is it, then they'll be off until early/mid January.
With the Paramount deal set to begin they need as much free talent as possible.
 
