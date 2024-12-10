Media UFC dumps Manscaped partnership for new "woke-free" razor company

Lord Pyjamas said:
Never made any sense to me.
Only boys shave and they can not afford watching the fights like us Sherdogger men.



Arlovski before and after the Manscaped sponsorship.


Dana has an entertainment property where people stand in place and slap each other in the face. If he could make money promoting disabled children fighting, he would.

Company A bid a larger advertising spend than former company B. That is what happened.
 
Yeah, fuck this whole woke culture in the media these days. It's killed comedy, everything is so precious that people are vilified if they make light of an issue or subject and it's just the far left's version of what the far right had in the past with segregation and all that.
 
Manscaped products are excellent and “woke free “ razors sound like they are marketed towards idiots, are they in isle 5 right next to the “woke free” toothpaste , just remember to grab me a bottle of anti snowflake ketchup while your there
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:



Arlovski before and after the Manscaped sponsorship.


Funny little story, my girl's favorite fighter is Arlovski, but she hates when he shaves his chest and has a theory that he loses every fight when he does it.
Elvis. said:
Manscaped products are excellent and “woke free “ razors sound like they are marketed towards idiots, are they in isle 5 right next to the “woke free” toothpaste , just remember to grab me a bottle of anti snowflake ketchup while your there
Anything that has anything to do with dailywire or Ben shapiro is a grift.

And BRING BACK DYNAMIC FASTENERS
 
Awwww, UFC is triggered.

Also, "the Daily Wire's "Woke-Free" razor brand. . ."

They're not even trying to hide their blatant targeting of low-IQ and gullible demographics.
 
