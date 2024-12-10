Never made any sense to me.
Only boys shave and they can not afford watching the fights like us Sherdogger men.
Bring back Dude Wipes
How does that even work?
Arlovski before and after the Manscaped sponsorship.
Funny little story, my girl's favorite fighter is Arlovski, but she hates when he shaves his chest and has a theory that he loses every fight when he does it.
Arlovski before and after the Manscaped sponsorship.
Anything that has anything to do with dailywire or Ben shapiro is a grift.Manscaped products are excellent and “woke free “ razors sound like they are marketed towards idiots, are they in isle 5 right next to the “woke free” toothpaste , just remember to grab me a bottle of anti snowflake ketchup while your there