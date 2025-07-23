  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Road to UFC UFC Downgrades Multiple Fighters back to Road to UFC, including Rei Tsuruya and Ming Shi

www.sherdog.com

UFC - Road to UFC Season 4: Shanghai Semifinals 1

UFC - Road to UFC Season 4: Shanghai Semifinals 1 pits Ming Dr. Sleep Shi vs Bruna The Special One Brasil fight in UFC Performance Institute, Shanghai, China on Aug 22, 2025.
www.sherdog.com

Rei Tsuruya, Nyamjargal Tumendemberel, Ming Shi, and Bruna Brasil will all be on upcoming "Road to UFC" cards on August 22, despite all recently competing on regular UFC cards.

I'm not sure how I feel about this. Part of the joy of DWCS and Road to UFC is it's supposed to be all "fresh" fighters who haven't seen the big stage yet. A veteran like Bruna Brasil makes no sense for the Road to UFC platform.

Worse, Ming Shi is coming off a KO of the year candidate. Why is she being sent back to Road to UFC?
 
I'm completely ignorant on Road to UFC. So these are tournaments and the fighters we've been seeing are the winners? Maybe they are trying to build the popularity by keeping popularity as r fighters in it?
 
