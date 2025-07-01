UFC does not want Ilia to be the first 3 weight division champ

if Islam becomes the 170 lb champ, he should have no excuses not to fight Topuria and I am an Islam fan. Now I am also an Ilia fan despite him KO’ing my favorite fighter, Max.

But surprised to see how UFC protects Islam if this is true. It’s good for the business and makes up the lack of other weight divisions that haven’t been making as much noise.

 
if Islam becomes the 170 lb champ, he should have no excuses not to fight Topuria and I am an Islam fan. Now I am also an Ilia fan despite him KO’ing my favorite fighter, Max.

But surprised to see how UFC protects Islam if this is true. It’s good for the business and makes up the lack of other weight divisions that haven’t been making as much noise.

Sounds like the UFC just wants a champion that defends the belt at least once before moving up, and not someone that goes around collecting belts like the infinity stones and not defend them.

The UFC has no loyalty to anyone. If Topuria wins a couple more fights by exciting KO, the UFC will only see dollar signs and make that 170 mega fight happen
 
Size matters, and Ilia is already going to be a tiny LW. I can't see him going to 170. That would be career suicide.
He only looked small compared to Paddy post-fight that’s because Paddy is the biggest LW in that division. Everyone else, Ilia looks about the right size.
 
8d8908fa-59e4-4552-a7d1-9c3c1abe4010_text.gif


I'm sure the UFC would love to oblige but it would be beyond ridiculous.
I'm an Makhachev and Topuria fan but getting another title shot at WW is idiotic.

Islam defended 4x and then moved up. If Topuria cleans out his division than he can move up. He already got a fast track title shot once, they're not going to do it twice. And if they did, Islam would wreck his shit at 170. So would any other top 10 guy at WW.

These are exciting times but some of you need to chill. LoL. This feels like ConorMania all over again.
 
I am not a fan on weight class belt jumping. It's fine for someone who spent a few years clearing out the division. Sure there is nothing left there so move up or down to meet new challenges. However this thing with fighters winning a belt, moving up, then not defending either one (CONOR).
 
He only looked small compared to Paddy post-fight that's because Paddy is the biggest LW in that division. Everyone else, Ilia looks about the right size.
If u think he looked the right size w Charlie please get ur eyes checked you should not be driving. Lucky for him he serves his head on the platter
 
If Islam wins the WW belt he should fight a WW contender, the fuck are you on about? Ilia should be fighting LW contenders as well (pretty much just Arman and Paddy, but you get what I mean).

Super fights are cool but we shouldn't just have guys holding up divisions they haven't cleared for the sake of them.
 
I mean he can change weightclass but even with his impressive streak he shouldn't get a automatic titleshot. 1 or 2 defenses, then we are talking. Or go up, and prove himself in atleast 1 fight at that weight.
 
Oh, big deal...

After watching the likes of BJ Penn, Sakuraba fight heavyweights at openweight with no hesitation, all these UFC sissies seem lame as fuck.

None of them are GOATed. Not even close.
 
Ilia doesn't want a third tittle, he's obsessive with Islam. If JDM wins you won't hear from Topuria, doesn't matter who wins I'm going for it
 
Hopefully the UFC make him defend the 155 belt at least a few times. Assuming Paddy fights & beats Gaethje (rumored), then Topuria should have to at least fight Arman & Paddy.

If he essentially cleans out 155, then they should let him move to welterweight (although I suspect Topuria will push to move up sooner if Islam beats JDM).
 
Mike Tyson at 178cm knocked out many taller opponents with his speed and power. Wore off as Father Time takes all. Topuria might be able to be competitive at a WW fight but LW is where Topuria would be more optimal. MMA size can help grappling tiring out opponents more so than boxing. Though George Foreman and Tyson Fury both used their size to shove around opponents keeping them off balance a d tiring.
 
