UFC does not want Ilia to be the first 3 weight division champ

TimeToTrain
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jun 18, 2008
- Messages
- 4,176
- Reaction score
- 1,788
if Islam becomes the 170 lb champ, he should have no excuses not to fight Topuria and I am an Islam fan. Now I am also an Ilia fan despite him KO’ing my favorite fighter, Max.
But surprised to see how UFC protects Islam if this is true. It’s good for the business and makes up the lack of other weight divisions that haven’t been making as much noise.
