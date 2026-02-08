fries in the bag
a kickboxer with only one MMA fight, I could see why they didnt want to pay a million
I mean bro, I agree we do need a guy like that.doesn't matter. we need a new face of the heavyweight division soon:
- jones retired
- ngannou left
- aspinall stock going down
some fat fuck isn't going to cut it.
don't say gable, the dude is barely 6'1" and looks like daniel cormier.
you need a 6'6" chad with marketability to represent the sport and make mma respectable again.
I mean 7 billions whats a few million to inject life into the divisionThey should have paid this man the $$$!
HW should be the best division in the UFC he is older but HW’s have longest shelf life of any weight class. They could have matched him against:
Alex
Aspinall
Gane
Just to name a few and gotten a handful of great years out of the greatest kickboxer of all time. I mean they just got an insanely big bag from the paramount deal. One would think they would reinvest a decent amount towards quality fucking signings and promotion of new stars.
Imagine If they signed Rico, Nemkov and Gable the HW division would go from life support to the most intriguing division literally overnight. The cost would be a drop in the bucket for what they would gain from it.
Rico does make about a million dollars per fight. Certainly clears 7 figures within a year. That's why he is not going to the UFC.Wonder how much Rico was making in Kickboxing. Can't imagine him making 7 figure paydays in Kickboxing.
Rico is the highest paid kickboxer by a very large margin. That's not including him winning tournament purses that are worth 500k.
Rico is the highest paid kickboxer by a very large margin. That's not including him winning tournament purses that are worth 500k.
They gave CM Punk and James Toney six figures and they are literal bums in MMAa kickboxer with only one MMA fight, I could see why they didnt want to pay a million
