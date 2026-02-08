  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Rumored UFC didn't sign Rico Verhoeven because he asked for "over a million dollars"

HHJ said:
a kickboxer with only one MMA fight, I could see why they didnt want to pay a million
doesn't matter. we need a new face of the heavyweight division soon:
- jones retired
- ngannou left
- aspinall stock going down

some fat fuck isn't going to cut it.
don't say gable, the dude is barely 6'1" and looks like daniel cormier.

you need a 6'6" chad with marketability to represent the sport and make mma respectable again.
 
I mean bro, I agree we do need a guy like that.
And there's guys cheaper than that they aint got that they need to get
 
Wonder how much Rico was making in Kickboxing. Can't imagine him making 7 figure paydays in Kickboxing.
 
They should have paid this man the $$$!
HW should be the best division in the UFC he is older but HW’s have longest shelf life of any weight class. They could have matched him against:

Alex
Aspinall
Gane

Just to name a few and gotten a handful of great years out of the greatest kickboxer of all time. I mean they just got an insanely big bag from the paramount deal. One would think they would reinvest a decent amount towards quality fucking signings and promotion of new stars.

Imagine If they signed Rico, Nemkov and Gable the HW division would go from life support to the most intriguing division literally overnight. The cost would be a drop in the bucket for what they would gain from it.
 
I mean 7 billions whats a few million to inject life into the division
 
I thought he was already signed

But yeah it’s 2026, the ufc and HW division is kinda dead
No real need for this
 
He's obviously worth the money, he's not a scrub, this just shows once again that Dana and co are pieces of shit who want to take talented people and pay them scraps. The "NFL/NBA of MMA", yet the fighters barely get paid enough to live, and sometimes don't and have to get a second job. It's pathetic.
 
Rico does make about a million dollars per fight. Certainly clears 7 figures within a year. That's why he is not going to the UFC.

Rico is the highest paid kickboxer by a very large margin. That's not including him winning tournament purses that are worth 500k.
 
Source?
 
An established name in combat sports like Rico is worth a million dollars

UFC are just too poor to afford Rico
 
They gave CM Punk and James Toney six figures and they are literal bums in MMA

They can afford Rico but would rather pay fat unathletic guys 40k.

Heavyweight has become a joke. Not enough of an incentive to become an MMA fighter especially at HW.

We can blame the UFC for treating their champions like shit (Ngannou, Aspinall, Randy back in the day)

Whats crazy is that paying Rico 1-1.5 million to fight is well worth the interest it will bring to the division and have zero bearing on the bottom line of the company. They were probably already going to pay him mid 6 figures so whats the big deal if he asked for 1-1.5 million? What is 500k to a multi billion dollar company like the UFC? It won't set a precedent as Rico is a rare prospect.

How often do we get a guy of that skill and caliber willing to sign with the UFC? Almost never.

The UFC has become too cheap to their own detriment
 
don't know about a million bucks, but i like the energy!

bjpenn-headnod.gif
 
Is it about being cheap or does the ufc just not draw in that much money as you think
 
