HHJ said: a kickboxer with only one MMA fight, I could see why they didnt want to pay a million



he aint got a brock lesnar like following to make it worth it. Click to expand...

They gave CM Punk and James Toney six figures and they are literal bums in MMAThey can afford Rico but would rather pay fat unathletic guys 40k.Heavyweight has become a joke. Not enough of an incentive to become an MMA fighter especially at HW.We can blame the UFC for treating their champions like shit (Ngannou, Aspinall, Randy back in the day)Whats crazy is that paying Rico 1-1.5 million to fight is well worth the interest it will bring to the division and have zero bearing on the bottom line of the company. They were probably already going to pay him mid 6 figures so whats the big deal if he asked for 1-1.5 million? What is 500k to a multi billion dollar company like the UFC? It won't set a precedent as Rico is a rare prospect.How often do we get a guy of that skill and caliber willing to sign with the UFC? Almost never.The UFC has become too cheap to their own detriment