UFC debuts on Paramount in January: who should defend the title?

Aspinall vs. Gane 2 needs to be booked asap. Waldo just showed up as a replacement for Spivac on this week's card, so if he can fight, Tom can too. HW title was successfully defended once in the last 4 years. All the nonsense caused by the recent HW champions should stop by now.



Borz vs. Imavov is next at middleweight, timing aligns for both. Neither is injured. They used to train together, why hasn't any "secret" KO footage surfaced yet?



Topuria fought in June, he's no longer killing himself to cut weight, not sure what he's waiting for. Arman is fighting this week but it will be a long wait if Arman gets injured. Fight Paddy or Gaethje if necessary. Stop hugging that belt for dear life.



Same for Volkanovski who didn't compete since April. Defend or vacate, buddy.



Poatan destroyed Ank quickly and could return soon. Ulberg is ready.



What's up with Keyla Harrison? She spent 9 minutes in the octagon in 2025. This is another big debut on American network for UFC, they should have Harrison in there as the only remaining American champ.



Boring ass Merab is carrying this company lately. Come December and it will be his 4th title defense this year. Props to that guy, constantly in a fire. Real P4P.