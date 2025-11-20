UFC debuts on Paramount in January: who should defend the title?

Aspinall vs. Gane 2 needs to be booked asap. Waldo just showed up as a replacement for Spivac on this week's card, so if he can fight, Tom can too. HW title was successfully defended once in the last 4 years. All the nonsense caused by the recent HW champions should stop by now.

Borz vs. Imavov is next at middleweight, timing aligns for both. Neither is injured. They used to train together, why hasn't any "secret" KO footage surfaced yet?

Topuria fought in June, he's no longer killing himself to cut weight, not sure what he's waiting for. Arman is fighting this week but it will be a long wait if Arman gets injured. Fight Paddy or Gaethje if necessary. Stop hugging that belt for dear life.

Same for Volkanovski who didn't compete since April. Defend or vacate, buddy.

Poatan destroyed Ank quickly and could return soon. Ulberg is ready.

What's up with Keyla Harrison? She spent 9 minutes in the octagon in 2025. This is another big debut on American network for UFC, they should have Harrison in there as the only remaining American champ.

Boring ass Merab is carrying this company lately. Come December and it will be his 4th title defense this year. Props to that guy, constantly in a fire. Real P4P.
 
Regardless of who it is, I just hope we see a fire start to the Paramount era in the same fiery way we saw the Fox era start

hT9eD.gif
 
It's cool that you give Merab his props, but maybe stop calling him "boring ass" and simply acknowledge his accomplishments?

No doubt that one of the bigger problems in MMA atm is people not actually caring about MMA, but simply simping for KO's.

Which is fine. But it's not MMA.

MMA is, too, a striker being held down for five rounds by a wrestler, losing, just as well as it's a wrestler being ko'ed inside a minute by a striker.


MMA is a mix. That's why mixed is part of the acronym.
 
Volk's been ready to go for a while there as well and he ain't getting younger

I understand wanting to maintain your only Australian champion for the next big numbered card set there, but come on if Volk would of fought in September/October he would of most likely been ready to go again in February

I'm imagining for January, they'll most likely do a Topuria bout or possibly Khamzat
 
If Aspinall is able to fight make the Gane rematch in Jan or Feb. But his eye may not be healed, and/or he may be afraid.
Alex broke his foot, so he won't be ready for a while.
Khamzat fought in October, and has never been active.
Islam fought last weekend.
Ilia should fight Paddy or Gaejhte
UFC wants to make Volk vs Murphy; they consider Evelov boring. It will depend if Murphy is willing to make a relatively quick turnaround.
Merab and Pajonta are both fighting in December.
Make Kayla vs Pennington if Nunes is not able to fight soon.
Valentina and Zhang fought last weekend.
Dern fought in October.

There are only 3, maybe 4 title fights UFC can make right now.
 
It will most likely be: Topuria vs Paddy, Chimaev vs Imavov.
Seems good to me.
Two of the biggest undefeated stars fighting streaking contenders.

And the buildup to Topuria vs Paddy would be pretty fun too.
 
Is Topuria vs Paddy still not official for UFC 324? The event is 2 months away. Not a good sign if they don't have a main event locked in yet.
 
