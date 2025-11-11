UFC cuts 3 fighters

HHJ said: Usually what winds up happening is these guys get less and less good at being able to have good performances. At some point the Roy Nelson show got less and less fun as age and injuries piled up. Click to expand...

Yeah, he might be too beat up too. Seemed to have more fight in him when he first got in. Maybe he is at his limit in that regard, just hard to tell be cause he never had wrestling so basically his opponents can always win by grinding it out or finishing him there.I will say that Greg Hardy would've been a much better example, the guy lost so many fights and didn't have a great chin, but was fun to see him either KO or get KO'd. So cutting him after losing to Tybura/Spivac/Tuivasa was pretty dumb, they are mid level HWs today kind of. Just think UFC should let the fun fighters that gets fans talking to have some more runway.Barnett had a whole year off (so maybe a bad injury), cut after the first 2 losses in a row. Against a wrestler, never really had a chance to show if he still has something. I just hate the 2 losses and cut from UFC. Mainly if they brought some sort of excitement.