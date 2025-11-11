UFC cuts 3 fighters

1762868360849.png

I thought Barnett was getting another chance since they cut Hamdy but didn't announced him along.
Kiefer Crosbie... Who?
Kurt Holobaugh did good against Austin hubbard and Kaynan... But that's it


Edit: Crosbie was the guy that got a nasty illegal knee and decided to continue the fight. I also thought he would get another shot.
 
Barnett deserved it after the shambles of his last fight, cool guy but it's an awful look for the sport and division.

Crosbie was truly awful and only got a chance due to his links with Conor.

Holobaugh was no different than his first stint in the UFC.


All good cuts.
 
I am gutted it didnt work out for Huggy Bear.
 
dipstickjimmy said:
Not surprising they cut Black Roy Nelson without the talent.
Click to expand...
Ha. 5'9 and had to cut weight to make HW!

Also like Roy he's more athletic than he looks:

chris-barnett-ufc.gif
 
I'm not saying Barnett doesn't deserve to be cut, but sort of wish UFC kept fun cans in the UFC. Even if he was 0-10, match him with shitty HWs with only standup skills. Either he gets a KO or someone gets to showcase off a win and leapfrog up. Guess that kind of changes the UFC sports focus, but as someone who watches prelims, its fun having someone you know fighting early, win or lose. UFC can build more names and I know HW division needs it.
 
Tweak896 said:
I'm not saying Barnett doesn't deserve to be cut, but sort of wish UFC kept fun cans in the UFC. Even if he was 0-10, match him with shitty HWs with only standup skills. Either he gets a KO or someone gets to showcase off a win and leapfrog up. Guess that kind of changes the UFC sports focus, but as someone who watches prelims, its fun having someone you know fighting early, win or lose. UFC can build more names and I know HW division needs it.
Click to expand...
Usually what winds up happening is these guys get less and less good at being able to have good performances. At some point the Roy Nelson show got less and less fun as age and injuries piled up.
 
HHJ said:
Usually what winds up happening is these guys get less and less good at being able to have good performances. At some point the Roy Nelson show got less and less fun as age and injuries piled up.
Click to expand...
Yeah, he might be too beat up too. Seemed to have more fight in him when he first got in. Maybe he is at his limit in that regard, just hard to tell be cause he never had wrestling so basically his opponents can always win by grinding it out or finishing him there.

I will say that Greg Hardy would've been a much better example, the guy lost so many fights and didn't have a great chin, but was fun to see him either KO or get KO'd. So cutting him after losing to Tybura/Spivac/Tuivasa was pretty dumb, they are mid level HWs today kind of. Just think UFC should let the fun fighters that gets fans talking to have some more runway.

Barnett had a whole year off (so maybe a bad injury), cut after the first 2 losses in a row. Against a wrestler, never really had a chance to show if he still has something. I just hate the 2 losses and cut from UFC. Mainly if they brought some sort of excitement.
 
I liked Holobaugh. Hes a good vet who's been through everything as a fighter. Guys like that deserve another shot I think. Barnett would fall into tbat category if his fights weren't so bad. Can't have guys looking like that. I think Crosbie retired.
 
I don't understand why the UFC matches a stand up guy like Barnett with a fucking wrestler then cuts him after he loses like they are surprised. They need to stop matching low level guys with wrestlers and just have them fight other strikers and use them as fun fights to fill cards. With that being said the UFC will cut half the HW roster before they cut the Tafa bro's, it's still fucking crazy to me how protected they are. They could go on a generational losing skid like Tuivasa and still not get cut.
 
And yet guys like Colby still hold a roster spot. What the fuck are we doing here?
 
HHJ said:
Usually what winds up happening is these guys get less and less good at being able to have good performances. At some point the Roy Nelson show got less and less fun as age and injuries piled up.
Click to expand...
That's Nelson's career resume.
He started up as a one-punch dude.
Then... As he started getting more refined dudes, he also started to get outclassed (wasn't being koed because he had an iron chin)
Then... Mark Hunt showed up... And he became a boring wrestler... till he was cut.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Tweak896 said:
Yeah, he might be too beat up too. Seemed to have more fight in him when he first got in. Maybe he is at his limit in that regard, just hard to tell be cause he never had wrestling so basically his opponents can always win by grinding it out or finishing him there.

I will say that Greg Hardy would've been a much better example, the guy lost so many fights and didn't have a great chin, but was fun to see him either KO or get KO'd. So cutting him after losing to Tybura/Spivac/Tuivasa was pretty dumb, they are mid level HWs today kind of. Just think UFC should let the fun fighters that gets fans talking to have some more runway.

Barnett had a whole year off (so maybe a bad injury), cut after the first 2 losses in a row. Against a wrestler, never really had a chance to show if he still has something. I just hate the 2 losses and cut from UFC. Mainly if they brought some sort of excitement.
Click to expand...
Honestly... Barnett was pretty innactive... He also had this issue of withdrawing fights
From 2022 to 2024, he withdrew 3 times (The Waldo bout was cancelled because of Waldo).


1762882457224.png
 
