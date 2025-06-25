UFC Crowning Three New UFC Champions Tomorrow

EndlessCritic
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2013
- Messages
- 38,117
- Reaction score
- 33,238
UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs. Gabriel | Grappling Event | Tapology
UFC BJJ 1 takes place Wednesday, June 25, 2025 with 8 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com
A historic event is going down in Vegas tomorrow night with UFC BJJ 1, with three title fights:
Mikey Musumeci vs Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight title
Carlos Henrique vs Danilo Moreira for the inaugural UFC BJJ Lightweight Title
Andrew Tackett vs Andy Varela for the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight title
Also of note is Frank Mir's daughter, Bella Mir competing on the card.
The new belts look clownishly bad: