UFC Crowning Three New UFC Champions Tomorrow

www.tapology.com

UFC BJJ 1: Musumeci vs. Gabriel | Grappling Event | Tapology

UFC BJJ 1 takes place Wednesday, June 25, 2025 with 8 fights at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. View fight card, video, results, predictions, and news.
www.tapology.com www.tapology.com

A historic event is going down in Vegas tomorrow night with UFC BJJ 1, with three title fights:

Mikey Musumeci vs Rerisson Gabriel for the inaugural UFC BJJ Bantamweight title
Carlos Henrique vs Danilo Moreira for the inaugural UFC BJJ Lightweight Title
Andrew Tackett vs Andy Varela for the inaugural UFC BJJ bantamweight title

Also of note is Frank Mir's daughter, Bella Mir competing on the card.

The new belts look clownishly bad:

 
Why is there two bantamweight titles on the line ?
 
Lycandroid said:
Why is there two bantamweight titles on the line ?
OP has a typo - Tackett vs. Varela is for the WW title. And that match should be great - Tackett's game is fireworks. Great wrestling, dangerous everywhere and pushes the pace. I hate sport BJJ but looking forward to this grappling card tomorrow.
 
Is that really the belt or just AI generated for the post?
 
EndlessCritic said:
Thanks for spoiling the season for me you jackass!
 
Don’t really care for the belts, but all the athletes trying to grab them are great!
The matches are going to be very high level.
 
Reminds me of the old XFL football
XFL-LA-Wildcats-Jan-2020.jpg
 
