UFC conspiracy - Nick Diaz

F

fighters_respect

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Apr 29, 2024
Messages
56
Reaction score
141
Nick Diaz said that 'the UFC and Dana is selling everyone wolf tickets' in the pre-fight press conference vs GSP.

After this fight, Nick Diaz tested positive for Marijuana and received a 5 year ban and 165k fine.

Other fighters who test positive for PED's don't receive such harsh bans. Only 1-3 years. Many get a 1 year ban for PEDs. Marijuana is not a PED. On appeal Nick's ban changed to 18 months. Nick could not afford to pay the fine affecting his UFC career.

Do you think there is a discrepancy? Do you think it's impossible for money to be the top priority (and making an example of Nick Diaz for saying wolf tickets), to mean Nick Diaz's ban was the harshest of all?
 
Nick has always been overrated IMO. Fat BJ Penn gave him all he could handle before he gassed out which BJ usually does at 170, Condit showed Nick can't make mid adjustments to save his life, GSP 50-45'd him like he usually did. The guy has fun fights against KJ Noons, Cyborg Santos and Paul Daley cause that's where his ceiling is at. He had fun fights against BJ and Gomi but he was also the heavier fighter.
 
fighters_respect said:
Nick Diaz said that 'the UFC and Dana is selling everyone wolf tickets' in the pre-fight press conference vs GSP.

After this fight, Nick Diaz tested positive for Marijuana and received a 5 year ban and 165k fine.

Other fighters who test positive for PED's don't receive such harsh bans. Only 1-3 years. Many get a 1 year ban for PEDs. Marijuana is not a PED. On appeal Nick's ban changed to 18 months. Nick could not afford to pay the fine affecting his UFC career.

Do you think there is a discrepancy? Do you think it's impossible for money to be the top priority (and making an example of Nick Diaz for saying wolf tickets), to mean Nick Diaz's ban was the harshest of all?
Click to expand...
Nick was a multiple offender at that point. The bans are longer the more times you get busted. He didn't learn anything from his past offenses.
b00tysweat said:
It was a different time and there was a lot more involved than that. Nick Diaz vs GSP was a year long build-up.

They were wolf tickets though, GSP made it look so easy against Nick
Click to expand...
Correct. I honestly don't know why people talk about this guy so much.
 
fighters_respect said:
Nick Diaz said that 'the UFC and Dana is selling everyone wolf tickets' in the pre-fight press conference vs GSP.

After this fight, Nick Diaz tested positive for Marijuana and received a 5 year ban and 165k fine.

Other fighters who test positive for PED's don't receive such harsh bans. Only 1-3 years. Many get a 1 year ban for PEDs. Marijuana is not a PED. On appeal Nick's ban changed to 18 months. Nick could not afford to pay the fine affecting his UFC career.

Do you think there is a discrepancy? Do you think it's impossible for money to be the top priority (and making an example of Nick Diaz for saying wolf tickets), to mean Nick Diaz's ban was the harshest of all?
Click to expand...
What decade are we in?
 
fighters_respect said:
Nick Diaz said that 'the UFC and Dana is selling everyone wolf tickets' in the pre-fight press conference vs GSP.

After this fight, Nick Diaz tested positive for Marijuana and received a 5 year ban and 165k fine.

Other fighters who test positive for PED's don't receive such harsh bans. Only 1-3 years. Many get a 1 year ban for PEDs. Marijuana is not a PED.
Click to expand...
It was treated as a PED back then and it was his third offense.
 
VinceArch said:
Nick has always been overrated IMO. Fat BJ Penn gave him all he could handle before he gassed out which BJ usually does at 170, Condit showed Nick can't make mid adjustments to save his life, GSP 50-45'd him like he usually did. The guy has fun fights against KJ Noons, Cyborg Santos and Paul Daley cause that's where his ceiling is at. He had fun fights against BJ and Gomi but he was also the heavier fighter.
Click to expand...
That was a time where BJ was going to give anyone all they could handle, if they couldn’t get him down.
Condit also knocked a lot of people out. He was on a war path leading to the GSP fight.
GSP was just a stylistic nightmare for him.
 
Superzorro said:
That was a time where BJ was going to give anyone all they could handle, if they couldn’t get him down.
Condit also knocked a lot of people out. He was on a war path leading to the GSP fight.
GSP was just a stylistic nightmare for him.
Click to expand...
GSP was a stylistic nightmare for most of his opponents and I rooted against GSP when he fought Condit. No one could keep up with the riddum.
 
sports.yahoo.com

Nick Diaz Escapes Lifetime Ban, Handed Five-Year Suspension Over Positive Pot Result

UFC fighter Nick Diaz went before the Nevada Athletic Commission on Monday to address charges that he tested positive for marijuana metabolites in relation to his UFC 183 main event bout with Anderson Silva. There was an air of confrontation from the opening moment of the disciplinary hearing...
sports.yahoo.com sports.yahoo.com

3 tests in one night (fight night). Test 1 and 3 followed process and passed. Test 2 didn't follow process and was 5x the limit.
Yeah because a fighter would random smoked on fight night.
 
VinceArch said:
Nick has always been overrated IMO. Fat BJ Penn gave him all he could handle before he gassed out which BJ usually does at 170, Condit showed Nick can't make mid adjustments to save his life, GSP 50-45'd him like he usually did. The guy has fun fights against KJ Noons, Cyborg Santos and Paul Daley cause that's where his ceiling is at. He had fun fights against BJ and Gomi but he was also the heavier fighter.
Click to expand...
Nick was a handful if you fought his fight.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,979
Messages
55,528,567
Members
174,815
Latest member
Alex Baker

Share this page

Back
Top