UFC conspiracy - Nick Diaz

Nick Diaz said that 'the UFC and Dana is selling everyone wolf tickets' in the pre-fight press conference vs GSP.



After this fight, Nick Diaz tested positive for Marijuana and received a 5 year ban and 165k fine.



Other fighters who test positive for PED's don't receive such harsh bans. Only 1-3 years. Many get a 1 year ban for PEDs. Marijuana is not a PED. On appeal Nick's ban changed to 18 months. Nick could not afford to pay the fine affecting his UFC career.



Do you think there is a discrepancy? Do you think it's impossible for money to be the top priority (and making an example of Nick Diaz for saying wolf tickets), to mean Nick Diaz's ban was the harshest of all?