UFC commentator thinks Jack goated Belal into a stand-up duel by punching softer

I

Intermission

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
2,932
Reaction score
1,682
I get the thinking but that also meant if that strategy failed, he waisted his opportunity.

But having said that, he did punch a little bit harder the more tired he got which made no sense.

It does remind me of American Kickboxer Joe Lewis who said that if he ever fought a grappler in the UFC he would first touch him controlled, and then the next take down attempt throw the bomb down at him. Joe was a powerlifter though and had a judo background.
 
Belal had to respect JDMs superior boxing and power, he couldn't just pressure him like he did Leon without eating hard shots, putting himself at significant risk.

Not like he just didn't wrestle to prove a point, as I saw some people say.

Edit:He also had a low stance, showing Belal knees and uppercuts whenever he got close in the beginning of the fight.
 
Belal understood he has better chances if he doesnt waste himself with the takedown attempts,
he realized he would be KOd very soon after such exchanges are completed and fight moved on , because Dela Magdalena was not ready to be submited or significantly tired so he went all in with kicks and punches
 
Belal sacrificed himself and deliberately lost the fight to allow his more capable brother Islam to fight for the belt.
{<redford}
 
188912345 said:
You think Belal is a superior boxer to Jack? Do you also think he's more dangerous in the pocket? Just curious, do you think he punches harder than Jack?
Click to expand...

No but in the context of the UFC he did not show any superiority. They both sucked bad.
 
swarrrm said:
Belial didn't choose to stand, aside from maybe the first round. He went 3/9 on takedown attempts, then couldn't keep him down where he got him three. He was forced to fight Jack's fight for the majority of it.
Click to expand...

He went for takedowns late in the first round and he gave up on it if jack stuffed him. He didnt consistently try to take him down.

He looked weak, slow and old.
 
Intermission said:
No but in the context of the UFC he did not show any superiority. They both sucked bad.
Click to expand...
Jack outstruck him each round.
He also had better accuracy and clearly did the more damage.

Belal is very tough, though, and continued to throw back even after taking heavy shots. Credit for that.
 
188912345 said:
Jack outstruck him each round.
He also had better accuracy and clearly did the more damage.

Belal is very tough, though, and continued to throw back even after taking heavy shots. Credit for that.
Click to expand...

Its not a point system. The ufc scores similiar to boxing in the stand up. Jacks punches had nothing on them
 
tonil said:
Belal understood he has better chances if he doesnt waste himself with the takedown attempts,
he realized he would be KOd very soon after such exchanges are completed and fight moved on , b
Click to expand...

Then why didnt Stephen Thompson KO him?
 
I dont think Jack could KO Belal if his life depended on it. He had ample opportunity to do so and all he could do was make Belal tired. He was never going out.

He even went for the clinch because he got himself tired.
 
Last edited:
188912345 said:
Because he had more success taking down and controlling Thompson than with JDM.
Click to expand...

Yes because he had a lot more energy, strength and speed. Thompson had historically great takedown defence but Belal showed how its done
 
Intermission said:
Yes because he had a lot more energy, strength and speed. Thompson had historically great takedown defence but Belal showed how its done
Click to expand...
He was the younger guy in that fight, up against an old vet. Last night, roles were reversed.
Jdm showed good scrambles and getups vs Burns as well, even with a broken arm.
 
188912345 said:
He was the younger guy in that fight, up against an old vet. Last night, roles were reversed.
Jdm showed good scrambles and getups vs Burns as well, even with a broken arm.
Click to expand...

its hard to know when his opponent is a shell of former self. Burns isnt a wrestler.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kowboy On Sherdog
Leon Edwards Favors Jack Della Maddalena Against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315
Replies
16
Views
626
Arqueto
Arqueto

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,412
Messages
57,286,136
Members
175,623
Latest member
Nivek

Share this page

Back
Top