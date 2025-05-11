UFC commentator thinks Jack goated Belal into a stand-up duel by punching softer

Intermission
I get the thinking but that also meant if that strategy failed, he waisted his opportunity.
But having said that, he did punch a little bit harder the more tired he got which made no sense.
It does remind me of American Kickboxer Joe Lewis who said that if he ever fought a grappler in the UFC he would first touch him controlled, and then the next take down attempt throw the bomb down at him. Joe was a powerlifter though and had a judo background.
