UFC Cliche's

Egalite
Oct 21, 2022
16
83
Post your favourites:
- Once the cage door closes
- Food on the table/ feed family (or whatever Smith was saying to Walker)
- I want to thank Jesus Christ your lord and Saviour/ Allah
- He never fought anyone like me
- I'm better than him everywhere.
- Best camp/ shape ever
- I don't want to use this as an excuse but ....
