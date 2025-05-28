UFC Cliche's

Post your favourites:

- Once the cage door closes
- Food on the table/ feed family (or whatever Smith was saying to Walker)
- I want to thank Jesus Christ your lord and Saviour/ Allah
- He never fought anyone like me
- I'm better than him everywhere.
- Best camp/ shape ever
- I don't want to use this as an excuse but ....
 
No apostrophe necessary in the thread title

One cliche
Two cliches
 
(fill in the blank) is a SAVAGE

(fill in the blank) just did (some action)... 'Yeah he did!"
 
“Black and gold, befitting a champion” - Anik

“Need to get underhooks” - Cruz

Fighter says a 1000 words in a different language. Translator: I wanted to show my skills.
 
"Can't take too many of those!" (whenever any low kick lands)
I came here to make a low kicks comment🤣

Gonna switch it up with:
"Those shots to the body are really gonna pay off"
"Ya but they are using baby 4oz gloves"
"He looks huge for this division"

Bonus:
"First of all, I wanna thank magic sky daddy; without him none of this would be possible"🙏🏼
 
Dana White saying the opposite of the truth
Dana White calling someone in their mid 30s kid
Dana White calling anyone who calls him out a scumbag
Dana White showing the judges decision on his face before it is read when the cash cow about to lose
 
