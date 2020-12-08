UFC Champions by age - FW

Fioretti
Beef
@Silver
- Joined
- Sep 2, 2004
- Messages
- 12,213
- Reaction score
- 10,100
*= interim champion
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Jose Aldo - 24W - 29L
Conor McGregor - 27*/27W - 28 stripped
Jose Aldo - 30*/30W - 31L
Max Holloway - 25*/25W - 28L
Alexander Volkanovski - 31W - 35L
Yair Rodriguez* - 30W - 30L
Ilia Topuria - 27W
Youngest - 24
Oldest - 31
Average age when they won the title = 27.71
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 29
Current MMA Champions by age
UFC Champions by age - HW
UFC Champions by age - LHW
UFC Champions by age - MW
UFC Champions by age - WW
UFC Champions by age - LW
UFC Champions by age - BW
UFC Champions by age - FLW
If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
FEATHERWEIGHTS
Jose Aldo - 24W - 29L
Conor McGregor - 27*/27W - 28 stripped
Jose Aldo - 30*/30W - 31L
Max Holloway - 25*/25W - 28L
Alexander Volkanovski - 31W - 35L
Yair Rodriguez* - 30W - 30L
Ilia Topuria - 27W
Youngest - 24
Oldest - 31
Average age when they won the title = 27.71
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 29
Current MMA Champions by age
UFC Champions by age - HW
UFC Champions by age - LHW
UFC Champions by age - MW
UFC Champions by age - WW
UFC Champions by age - LW
UFC Champions by age - BW
UFC Champions by age - FLW
If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
Last edited: