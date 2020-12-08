UFC Champions by age - FW

*= interim champion

FEATHERWEIGHTS

Jose Aldo - 24W - 29L
Conor McGregor - 27*/27W - 28 stripped
Jose Aldo - 30*/30W - 31L
Max Holloway - 25*/25W - 28L
Alexander Volkanovski - 31W - 35L
Yair Rodriguez* - 30W - 30L
Ilia Topuria - 27W

Youngest - 24
Oldest - 31
Average age when they won the title = 27.71
Average age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title = 29


If they were within a few months (2-3) of their next birthday, I rounded up.
 
My wife saw a recent picture of Conrad and asked me if he was my age. Im 37 btw. The guy is lookin grim.
 
My wife saw a recent picture of Conrad and asked me if he was my age. Im 37 btw. The guy is lookin grim.
I don't really know what your wife meant, but if mine compared me with grandpa Conor it would make me feel bad. My gf compares me with Darren Elkins btw
 
He lookes 12 years older since he hasn't fought. That's 94 dog years and 4 whale years.
Thanks for the daily lesson, never knew whale years before now. In all seriousness tho it's gotta be the drink and the drugs, the stress of numerous court cases would also take its toll I'd imagine.
 
I don't really know what your wife meant, but if mine compared me with grandpa Conor it would make me feel bad. My gf compares me with Darren Elkins btw
Havent u seen Conrads bulge? Who am i kidding, of course u have. I took the comparison as a compliment.
 
Stress of being the best, takes its toll unfortunately <Fedor23>
I think its the Devils Dandruff, the whisky, the parties and the cheap flussies, they defenitly took their toll on me and im not famous or rich. Add those 2 things to the equation and u age 5 yrs for every birthday.
 
speed goes first. you can't stick around as long at the lower weights. over time it'll be the same trend at FLW or BW.
 
speed goes first. you can't stick around as long at the lower weights. over time it'll be the same trend at FLW or BW.
Speed and reaction time.
Young Aldo's head movement was on point.
 
Is this considering the age of also when he won wec gold or just when he got a ufc belt?
 
Updated the OP to show their age when they were stripped of, lost, or vacated the title.
 
Added Yair Rodriguez as interim champion.

  • Average age when they won the title went from 27.38 to 27.83
 
UPDATE!

  • Ilia Topuria (27) defeats Alexander Volkanovski (35) to become the 7th UFC FW Champion
  • Average age when they won the title went from 27.83 to 27.71
  • Average age when they lost the title went from 29 to 30.17
 
