UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Has Weird Striking

Yes, this topic deserves another thread, a YouTube video made about it, and a thread containing said video of in depth analysis that breaks this hyper complicated observation down into digestive and comprehensive explanations for the simple minded folks out here.
What makes DDP unique is he has the fight IQ, wrestling and submissions to go with his unconventional striking. Unlike guys like Tony or Jiri who had nothing to fall back on when they fought someone who figured them out in the feet. He kinda reminds me of GSP with the unconventional striking