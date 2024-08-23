UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Has Weird Striking

Great breakdown of all the mistakes Driscus makes when striking.



It definitely works for him now, but he'll probably enter Fergusson territory when his speed and reflexes leave him with age.
 
If I had a sword I would throw myself upon it.
Why not throw TS instead…here we go….



pushed-off-a-cliff.gif
 
Yes, this topic deserves another thread, a YouTube video made about it, and a thread containing said video of in depth analysis that breaks this hyper complicated observation down into digestive and comprehensive explanations for the simple minded folks out here.
 
Ugliest style since Keith Jardine imo
 
What makes DDP unique is he has the fight IQ, wrestling and submissions to go with his unconventional striking. Unlike guys like Tony or Jiri who had nothing to fall back on when they fought someone who figured them out in the feet. He kinda reminds me of GSP with the unconventional striking
 
He won't enter "Ferguson territory" because he's not insane. At some point, he'll decline, start to lose more than he wins, and retire...just like almost every fighter.
 
If he spend more time being coached rather than making out with his coaches, he may look more normal. It seems to be working for him though, so to each their own
 
