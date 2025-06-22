Media UFC CEO: Heavyweight Title Fight Was 'Done' Before Jones Changed Mind

17243689182793.jpg

Dana White doesn’t have answers as to whether Jon Jones’ latest legal troubles hastened his retirement, but he does know this much: Jones vs. Tom Aspinall was all but a done deal before “Bones” changed his mind.

“I saw [the news about Jones’ legal troubles] today. When I saw it today I said everybody’s going to think this is why he retired. Maybe that is why he retired. Who the hell knows. I don’t know. These are all questions you’ve got to ask him,” White said during a media scrum (via MMAFighting.com).

 “We had the fight done. You saw me talking about it very confidently that this fight was going to happen and he changed his mind.”

According to the UFC CEO, Jones and Aspinall was targeted for the promotion’s annual event at Madison Square Garden in November. Those plans fell through when Jones abruptly had a change of heart regarding his future.

Jones vs. Aspinall Targeted for MSG Before ‘Bones’ Retired​



“He called us and just started saying ‘you know what, I think I’m done, I want to retire. It’s been a great run, I appreciate everything’ and that was it,” White told MMA Fighting during a media scrum at Fanatics Fest. “He was absolutely, positively sure that he wanted to retire and we said why don’t you sleep on it, if you wake up in the morning if that’s how you still feel.

“You never know what Jon Jones is dealing with and then you wake up the next day [and there’s new criminal charges]. Who knows. I don’t know everything that went into this decision. It’s something you guys are going to have to ask him if you ever see him again … all I know is he made it very clear that he wanted to retire and I don’t disagree with him.”

Assuming his retirement holds up, Jones ends his career with a 28-1 career mark with one no contest and title reigns at both light heavyweight and heavyweight. He last appeared at UFC 309 this past November, when he defeated Stipe Miocic via third-round stoppage in New York.

READ HERE




I'm pretty sure that what happened is that Dana decided to accept Jones's several-months-old demands and considered that a done deal, then started talking about it to the media before talking to Jones and confirming that his offer to fight was still good. It would be an entirely Dana way to totally fuck up.
 
JON WAS LITERALLY SLEEPING ON IT SINCE THE NIGHT HE FINISHED OL MAN STIPE. HE'S HAD LIKE 200 SOMETHING DAYS TO SLEEP ON THIS AND DANA STILL WAS WILLING TO GIVE HIM ONE MORE NIGHT!?!?! ABSOLUTELY UNREALLLL

TITS said:
Dana will be back to throwing Jon under the bus any day now.
I think the only reason he hasn't shit on Jon yet is because he still thinks there's a chance he might come back. Maybe next year when Tom has had another fight or something. So he'll hold off on shitting on Jon for a little while.
 
TITS said:
Dana will be back to throwing Jon under the bus any day now.
Guaranteed. Jon will inevitable say something deprecating about Dana or the UFC because he'll feel the need to paint himself the victim for attention in retirement. And Dana will enter "Never my friend" mode.
 
I believe this. Jon agreed and then backed out. Thought he would price himself out and look like the good guy, instead of the duck he is. All of this could have been avoided if he just retired after beating Gane...or after that worthless fight with Stipe. Instead, we get Jon for seven months ruining his legacy and what was left of it. Nothing wrong with retiring on top, but he was forced out, the guy was trying to publicly call for anyone except Tom. Pretty pathetic excuse of a champ.
 
