UFC cares only for its investors

IN 2023 the UFC reported revenues of $1.3 Billion and EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization) of $756M for a 58% cash flow margin. This is an insanely high margin. For comparison, the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Redsux, and Toronto Maple Leafs each reported respective EBITDA margins of 47%, 21%, and 41%.

Overall, the UFC is hoarding its cash flow to provide its investors a maximum return. meanwhile, they price gouge us on PPV's, threaten streamers with legal action, underpay all of its fighters, refuse to support fight team travel, refuse most medical compensations, and allow divisions to be held up for years so they can prop up their chosen superstars and milk them out of every cent they're worth while sacrificing the integrity of the sport.

While i can understand that the UFC is cautious about paying their fighters TOO much (at which time most might walk away from the sport after a huge payday), this can be mitigated by an annual, livable, regular wage for fighters.

This isn't new information...but i'm grouchy today and wanted reiterate this point.

I thank Dana for all of his contributions to the Sport, but i also hope his yacht hits an iceberg while the UFC's shotcallers are on board.
 
dont worry TS, grouchy points are often truthful points

simply letting fighters have a larger percentage of the pay structure would lead to higher fighter wages. doesnt the UFC only share like 18% or so?
 
Why do you blame the UFC?

You aren’t aware the UFC is owned by a conglomerate? A publicly traded entity?

The UFC is NOT part of a real sports league. You do know that, right? So, why even look ridiculous by mentioning such a asinine comparison?

Are you that unaware of reality? Or are you just..

UFC BAD!

I’m sure you’ll get a lot of likes from equally ignorant people.

It’s on their parent company.
 
They're the same as every other major corporation on the planet. Co-owned by Hollywood and Silicon Valley, and getting substantial Saudi money.
 
I get the gripe, but that is kinda how corporations work. Their fiduciary responsibilities are almost entirely to their investors.

They aren't alone in that, fairly standard business, like it or not.
 
This is true that's why these guys are so dumb. Make a union demand the pay and get paid. They aren't getting rid of the ufc if they unionized. Every sport does it and boxing doesn't need to because they get paid right. I would love a union just to see Dana have a meltdown when he had to treat people with respect
 
the UFC being owned by a conglomerate has absolutely nothing to do with profit margins and apparently you're missing the overall point. but like you normally do on this forum, you dissect people's opinions with some kind of nasty response to serve your own self righteousness and perceived superiority. your vibe is really played out at this point.
 
Doge sees nothing wrong with this

smoke-weed.gif
 
