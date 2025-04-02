UFC cares only for its investors

IN 2023 the UFC reported revenues of $1.3 Billion and EBITDA (earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization) of $756M for a 58% cash flow margin. This is an insanely high margin. For comparison, the Dallas Cowboys, Boston Redsux, and Toronto Maple Leafs each reported respective EBITDA margins of 47%, 21%, and 41%.



Overall, the UFC is hoarding its cash flow to provide its investors a maximum return. meanwhile, they price gouge us on PPV's, threaten streamers with legal action, underpay all of its fighters, refuse to support fight team travel, refuse most medical compensations, and allow divisions to be held up for years so they can prop up their chosen superstars and milk them out of every cent they're worth while sacrificing the integrity of the sport.



While i can understand that the UFC is cautious about paying their fighters TOO much (at which time most might walk away from the sport after a huge payday), this can be mitigated by an annual, livable, regular wage for fighters.



This isn't new information...but i'm grouchy today and wanted reiterate this point.



I thank Dana for all of his contributions to the Sport, but i also hope his yacht hits an iceberg while the UFC's shotcallers are on board.