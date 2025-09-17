BoxerMaurits
The UFC has added three new Heavyweights to the roster:
Max Gimenis from Brazil is a BJJ black belt under Júlio César Pereira (GF Team). A very decorated grappler with multiple IBJJF World and No-Gi World titles at the Masters level, he now carries a 6–1 MMA record.
Marek Bujło from Poland also joins the roster. Another BJJ black belt, he’s a multiple-time Polish champion and IBJJF medalist. Bujło has made an explosive start in MMA, finishing all six of his fights in under two minutes to remain unbeaten at 6–0.
José “Montanha” Luiz from Curitiba, Brazil represents the Gile Ribeiro Team. At 29 years old and standing 6’4”, he holds a 6–1 record with all of his victories coming by finish (four submissions and two knockouts). His only loss came by decision.
