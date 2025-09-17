  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News UFC boosts Heavyweight division with 3 new signings

The UFC has added three new Heavyweights to the roster:


🇧🇷 Max Gimenis from Brazil is a BJJ black belt under Júlio César Pereira (GF Team). A very decorated grappler with multiple IBJJF World and No-Gi World titles at the Masters level, he now carries a 6–1 MMA record.




🇵🇱 Marek Bujło from Poland also joins the roster. Another BJJ black belt, he’s a multiple-time Polish champion and IBJJF medalist. Bujło has made an explosive start in MMA, finishing all six of his fights in under two minutes to remain unbeaten at 6–0.




🇧🇷 José “Montanha” Luiz from Curitiba, Brazil represents the Gile Ribeiro Team. At 29 years old and standing 6’4”, he holds a 6–1 record with all of his victories coming by finish (four submissions and two knockouts). His only loss came by decision.

 
so they doubled their hq roster size? :D
 
Max is a very high level grappler. He could be a decent mid level guy. I could see as a fringe top 15. He is kind of old if I recall.

Not aware of the other guys. Polish kid looks promising. They are also producing really strong Jiu-jitsu these days.
 
Anyone know how to pronounce the Polish dude’s last name? Bujło?
 
