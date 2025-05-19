UFC Baku - Tofiq Musaev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

The_Renaissance
According to Wiki, Tofiq Musaev has signed for the UFC as suspected and will debut, as suspected, at the UFC Baku card on June 21st - against the nutjob Orolbai!
Great fight, but Orolbai's punchbag defense and grit might be in for a rough night here!
Card filling up now with 11 fights, I'd say maybe 3 more fights to be announced and then it's complete.