UFC Baku - Tofiq Musaev vs. Myktybek Orolbai

The_Renaissance

The_Renaissance

Sherdog Bunceweight Champion
@plutonium
Joined
Oct 13, 2008
Messages
52,300
Reaction score
37,850
www.lowking.pl

Myktybek Orolbai wraca do akcji – dwie nowe walki w wadze lekkiej dodane do UFC Baku - Lowking.pl

Pojedynki w wadze lekkiej pomiędzy Myktybekiem Orolbaiem i Tofiqiem Musayevem oraz Rafaelem Fizievem
www.lowking.pl www.lowking.pl


According to Wiki, Tofiq Musaev has signed for the UFC as suspected and will debut, as suspected, at the UFC Baku card on June 21st - against the nutjob Orolbai!

Great fight, but Orolbai's punchbag defense and grit might be in for a rough night here!

Card filling up now with 11 fights, I'd say maybe 3 more fights to be announced and then it's complete.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,012
Messages
57,316,926
Members
175,636
Latest member
whocares1993

Share this page

Back
Top