UFC badly needs Horiguchi back at 125

The current flyweight champion has a combined 5 wins over the top 2 contenders at 125. Now seems like the best time for Horiguchi to get the most out of a new contract with the UFC. Do you think the UFC will make an attempt to sign Horiguchi or some other top level flyweights or are they going to let the division decline in interest?
Bonus question, who else should the UFC sign at Flyweight to get some fresh contenders for the champion?
