UFC badly needs Horiguchi back at 125

The current flyweight champion has a combined 5 wins over the top 2 contenders at 125. Now seems like the best time for Horiguchi to get the most out of a new contract with the UFC. Do you think the UFC will make an attempt to sign Horiguchi or some other top level flyweights or are they going to let the division decline in interest?

Bonus question, who else should the UFC sign at Flyweight to get some fresh contenders for the champion?
 
svmr_db said:
Would be a good idea to sign Horiguchi & have him face either Royval or Albazi in a #1 contender's fight.
I like the idea of Horiguchi vs Albazi for the number 1 contender fight. Not so much one with Royval since he has two losses to the champion with one of them happening just 1 fight ago.
 
They should definitely sign Kyoji.

I'm not sure there's anyone else who'd be an instant threat outside the UFC who's available. They let Azamat Kerefov and Murad Magomedov go back to ACA because they don't want more Russians.

Guys like Shinryu, Dorzhiev, Kavanagh and Nkuta would be good signings for down the line.


I think they just have to move the next generation of Mokaev, Taira, Van, Estevam etc towards contention and see who has it and who doesn't.
 
Does he want to come back? Seemed like he had a good thing over there.
 
Horiguchi. It's more than just Gucci.

Always liked that slogan.
 
Skarsgard said:
Does he want to come back? Seemed like he had a good thing over there.
Yes, I can't remember exactly when but I saw an interview in the last 4-5 months where he said he wants to go back to the UFC and stick to flyweight.
 
You Will Vote For Dreyga said:
Agreed. They should sign him and give him an IMMEDIATE TITLE SHOT.

Who would complain?
That's silly & bad business. His last win in the UFC was in 2016. Don't pander to hardcores in relation to matchmaking, especially for title fights.

Even when UFC brought Jiri in on a good win streak & as a previous Rizin LHW champion he had to win 2 fights before they put him in for a title shot. Doesn't hurt to have some patience & have Horiguchi win 1-2 fights to at least re-familiarize the audience with him before he fights for a title.
 
I would love to see Horiguchi back in the UFC, especially at 125.
 
no they don't. no casual ESPN + subscribing fool even knows who he is.
 
