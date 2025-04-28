UFC attempt to Gaslight us into thinking Anthony Smith was a Legend, is a Microcosm of its Current State.

Karate Kid
im mirroring what we are all thinking.
the UFC giving such a send-off to chickenheart compared to other (former) fighters who actually were legends such as Stipe who was just sent off with a coupon for KFC, a discount to Radio Shack and a fortune cookie, is an illustration of an industry in serious cross-roads, to put it nicely.
which also tells you it insults the intelligence of its viewers by what we saw last night.
