UFC attempt to Gaslight us into thinking Anthony Smith was a Legend, is a Microcosm of its Current State.

Karate Kid

Karate Kid

Yellow Belt
@Yellow
Joined
Aug 28, 2024
Messages
194
Reaction score
291
im mirroring what we are all thinking.

the UFC giving such a send-off to chickenheart compared to other (former) fighters who actually were legends such as Stipe who was just sent off with a coupon for KFC, a discount to Radio Shack and a fortune cookie, is an illustration of an industry in serious cross-roads, to put it nicely.

which also tells you it insults the intelligence of its viewers by what we saw last night.
 
Cool thread broski mi nevah thot aboot it like dat
 
Yes, they were insulting my intelligence. The Jon Jones/Stipe fight itself was also an insult. This Suga Sean v Merab rematch is also an insult. I could go on, but long as people pay.
 
I was watching with the homies when the tribute went on for a tad too long and I blurted out "what the fuck am I watching?!" Bro had one of the worst title fights in ufc history.

Mingyang goading the crowd was way more entertaining and relevant.
 
Did Dana just hate Stipe? Why did the "GOAT HW" not even get a send off after he lost in his last UFC fight?

Joe Rogan actually looked like he wanted to be elsewhere when he gave him his final cage interview.
 
They are actually doing the guy a disservice by trying to make him out to be something he most definitely is not.


It's a fuckin joke at this point.
 
Söze Aldo said:
Did Dana just hate Stipe? Why did the "GOAT HW" not even get a send off after he lost in his last UFC fight?

Joe Rogan actually looked like he wanted to be elsewhere when he gave him his final cage interview.
Click to expand...
Stipe and Dana didn't get along since way back when Stipe was champ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,377
Messages
57,224,835
Members
175,589
Latest member
Rickfer

Share this page

Back
Top