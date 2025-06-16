UFC Atlanta Payouts: Rose $500k; Chisea, Usman $300k; Menifield $250k

Menifield has some great fuckin management getting a quarter million to fight on the mid card.
Chisea earning as much as Kamaru is surprising as well.

Both Menifield and Chisea are managed by First Round Management, founded by Malki Kawa. If I was a fighter looking for management, I'd definitely be casting my eyes their way.

Wellmaker, Smotherman, Moutinho
It's about loyalty. The more you stay loyal to the UFC, more fights, higher pay.
 
I feel like there's a lot more guys nowadays making bigger figures.

A guy like Barcelos no way he's making 100k in the past?? Rowe 100k+, Craig 100k+ etc
 
Pretty ambarrassing to have 3 fighters on the card making 12k.

After paying for their fight related expenses and for corner man 2s travel, if they win 2 and lose 1 this year they'll make the equivalent of $20 an hour who get an hour or two a week of OT.

Free CTE though.
 
Bananas if those figures are true (Kamaru earning only this much VS Rose and Chiesa and Anolzo)
Yea it seems like Ali wasn't looking out for his boy. Chisea has been around and everyone has a soft spot for Rose, but him making only $50k more than Alonzo is nuts to me.

I feel like there's a lot more guys nowadays making bigger figures.

A guy like Barcelos no way he's making 100k in the past?? Rowe 100k+, Craig 100k+ etc
Here's hoping it's an actual trend. Still seeing 12/12 is tragic, needs to be 50k minimum. How long are the DWCS contracts before they reneg?
 
I feel like there's a lot more guys nowadays making bigger figures.

A guy like Barcelos no way he's making 100k in the past?? Rowe 100k+, Craig 100k+ etc
Fighter pay has been going up significantly for the pass 7yrs. The problem is the Dana White/UFC haters has been spreading the payouts from 10yrs ago like it’s still the norm. You rarely hear fighters complaining about pay nowadays other than the fighters who actually deserve it like Jones, Ngannous etc.
 
Yea it seems like Ali wasn't looking out for his boy. Chisea has been around and everyone has a soft spot for Rose, but him making only $50k more than Alonzo is nuts to me.


Here's hoping it's an actual trend. Still seeing 12/12 is tragic, needs to be 50k minimum. How long are the DWCS contracts before they reneg?
They should really have a 100k/year minimum if you're under contract. As long as you were scheduled to fight and didn't pull out.

It's so embarrassing for the sport. I personally know 3 current/recent UFC fighters that are teaching privates out of their garages for extra money. One fought for a title and was the #1 or #2 contender for a couple of years. Another was in the top 5 and the last had 17 ufc fights.

Imagine being able to take private basketball lessons from someone that played in the NBA finals or Superbowl for $100/hr.

Also, none of the people I mentioned squandered money. One drove a Prius, the other a Rav 4 and the last has a Subaru.
 
Damn. That's true from the georgia athletic commission. Anybody getting < $20/$20 is criminal.
 
Im amazed that high profiled fighters stay with Ali. He is the UFC’s bitch. He gets them
Big fights but at the pay the ufc wants
 
Im amazed that high profiled fighters stay with Ali. He is the UFC's bitch. He gets them
Big fights but at the pay the ufc wants
Big fights but at the pay the ufc wants
Ali is 100% an integral part of the machine for the corpos. Need more companies like FRM representing guys.
 
Menifield has some great fuckin management getting a quarter million to fight on the mid card.
Chisea earning as much as Kamaru is surprising as well.

Both Menifield and Chisea are managed by First Round Management, founded by Malki Kawa. If I was a fighter looking for management, I'd definitely be casting my eyes their way.

Wellmaker, Smotherman, Moutinho
View attachment 1099677
Ochoa is on that 2014 10k/10k plan.
At least he got a 50k bonus.
 
