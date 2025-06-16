UFC Atlanta Payouts: Rose $500k; Chisea, Usman $300k; Menifield $250k

WoozyFailGuy
Menifield has some great fuckin management getting a quarter million to fight on the mid card.
Chisea earning as much as Kamaru is surprising as well.
Both Menifield and Chisea are managed by First Round Management, founded by Malki Kawa. If I was a fighter looking for management, I'd definitely be casting my eyes their way.
