Rumored UFC At the White House

What fights do you want to see?

We know there are no American champions, so we better have a lot of Americans fight other Americans just so some Americans can win.

Here's my dream card:

Kevin Holland v. King Green at 170
Aaron Pico v. Bo Nickal
Derrick Lewis v. Waldo AOC
Michael Chandler v. Dominick Reyes
Main Event: Sean Strickland v. Jamahal Hill for the BMF.

LF G. USA!

What would be some prime match upside to make Uncle Dana and Diaper Donnie proud?
 
