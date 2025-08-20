luckyshot
luckyshot
What fights do you want to see?
We know there are no American champions, so we better have a lot of Americans fight other Americans just so some Americans can win.
Here's my dream card:
Kevin Holland v. King Green at 170
Aaron Pico v. Bo Nickal
Derrick Lewis v. Waldo AOC
Michael Chandler v. Dominick Reyes
Main Event: Sean Strickland v. Jamahal Hill for the BMF.
LF G. USA!
What would be some prime match upside to make Uncle Dana and Diaper Donnie proud?
