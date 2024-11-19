  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media UFC asks the fans on social media: “Who is Next for Jon Jones?”

Which option is next for Bony?

  • Total voters
    19
Jon Jones waking up and seeing that on his social media feed:

mad-leonardo-dicaprio.gif
 
Ok so if Jones fights aspinall, Alex fights Ankalaev they both win, They fight just like they both want. Just get this shit over with
 
What did the fans answer? That was a tough one to choose as Pereira was not listed.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Ok so if Jones fights aspinall, Alex fights Ankalaev they both win, They fight just like they both want. Just get this shit over with
Click to expand...
Won't happen.

They will set up an immediate rematch after Tom KOs Jones the first time.

After he's beaten Jones twice then it will be Aspinall vs Poatan/Ankalaev winner.
 
In the end its probably in the UFC's best interest for Jones to fight Aspinall, if he wins and Pereira is still champion they could do the fight but as of right now Jones would just kill Pereira's hype for nothing and retire, at that point he probably already vacated the HW belt, but wondering if Pereira would take it for no belt.

Jones isnt fighting Aspinall, whatever excuse he is using.
 
Who would have been the 3 real choice though?

Tom
Poatan
and who?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Captain Herb
Jon just wanted to swim a few laps, Twitter blasted him anyway
2
Replies
24
Views
2K
IDGETKTFO
IDGETKTFO
blaseblase
The timeline of Jon Jones refusing to fight Ngannou
4 5 6
Replies
112
Views
2K
RockyLockridge
RockyLockridge

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,732
Messages
56,538,556
Members
175,276
Latest member
sancho888

Share this page

Back
Top