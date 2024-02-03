UFC approached Makenzie Dern to pursue MMA career?

“I just accomplished my world titles in Jiu Jitsu, so I was kind of looking for new goals, a way to represent Jiu Jitsu in a big scene. So… The UFC they actually came to me, I had never done a fight in MMA, they said “no we’ll sign you” so I said OK let’s try this. I was 23 years old, and yeah I had my daughter and I’ve been with the UFC ever since, learning, learning how to punch and also get punched in the face, and putting on my game of Jiu Jitsu that’s my love, but yeah I love it”



I did not know this.
 
Last edited:
She was in Invicta before right? Invicta has always had close ties with the UFC :)

Likely Shannon talked with the UFC - UFC gave Dern a call.
 
Should of had her do the dance contest

 
So basically Dana White wants to hit that...
 
So basically Dana White wants to hit that

<BC1>
 
