Rumored UFC Apex CLOSED Until Next Summer In November - Upgrades(Adding Seats/Concessions)

@HI SCOTT NEWMAN finally good news 👍:)
 
What?!?!
The next 10 cards are at the Apex.

Or do you mean 6 months from now, no Apexo comprendo?
 
Rhood said:
What?!?!
The next 10 cards are at the Apex.

Or do you mean 6 months from now, no Apexo comprendo?
Starting in November they'll begin construction until Summer 2025. Meaning for at least 6 months(assuming June is "Summer") there'll be no Apex cards.
 
How big is that place even? Still would rather they just use it for contender series and similar things like that. They should go back to doing events in different cities.
 
Hopefully they get the WWE people on it, they actually can make the place look something other than a warehouse.
 
Ahh damn fam mandem prolly haffi do slaps at MGM now smdh 🤦 seh crowd might muffle di sound of di slaps prolly be worth di w8 tho ngl sounds lit 🔥
 
I hope they close this fucking warehouse for good. Its brought nothing but shit garbage cards.
 
