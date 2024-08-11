No more apex cards for at least 6+ Months.
Glad they're adding seats so they can actually have a small crowed
November is when construction startsWhat?!?!
The next 10 cards are at the Apex.
Or do you mean 6 months from now, no Apexo comprendo?
Starting in November they'll begin construction until Summer 2025. Meaning for at least 6 months(assuming June is "Summer") there'll be no Apex cards.What?!?!
Who cares if they're not ppvs?The problem isnt the venue,
It's the shitty events with below regional level fighters plastered top to bottom.