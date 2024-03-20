News UFC Anti-Trust Lawsuit Has Been Settled and Will NOT Go To Trial Paying Out $335 Million

Was getting buried by the media and nobody talked about it, but it seems like they got a deal for a Tax-Deductible $335 million to sweep it completely under the rug.



UFC has reached a settlement agreement for a pair of antitrust lawsuits that will no longer go to trial.

On Wednesday, TKO Group Holdings — the parent company to the UFC — filed a disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission revealing that the organization had settled with the aggrieved parties in two separate lawsuits, with the company agreeing to pay out $335 million.

The settlement was reached this past Wednesday, according to the filing. The statement issued to the SEC is listed below.

The plaintiffs in the first class action suit, Le et al. vs. Zuffa, numbered about 1,200 fighters. Experts estimated potential damages they suffered to be between $894 million and $1.6 billion, though a trial would have determined the final number.

The settlement comes after Judge Richard Boulware issued an order on Wednesday delaying the start of the upcoming trial, which was scheduled to begin on April 15. Boulware made it clear in a previous hearing that he would not postpone the start date again unless the parties involved in the case reached a resolution.

The plaintiffs in the case — from two separate lawsuits led by fighters such as Cung Le, Nate Quarry and Kajan Johnson — were in private mediation with the UFC about a potential resolution. Now, it’s confirmed that the two sides reached a settlement that will prevent the antitrust lawsuit from ever going to trial.

The Mixed Martial Arts Fighters Association, fronted by Rob Maysey, one of the attorneys representing the fighters in Le et al. vs. Zuffa, released a brief statement on the settlement.



The initial antitrust lawsuit was filed all the way back in 2014, with the fighters alleging UFC engaged “in a scheme to acquire and maintain monopsony power in the market for elite professional MMA fighter services.” The fighters claimed UFC achieved that goal through three key elements: exclusive contracts, coercion, and acquisitions that eliminated potential competitors.

TKO Group Holdings previously addressed the lawsuit as the trial date grew closer while also acknowledging that talks continued about a potential resolution.

“As we’ve always said, and this is our consistent message since we started talking about this case publicly, we believe strongly that the facts and the law are on our side, and we look forward, in terms of timing, to making our arguments to a jury at trial,” TKO chief financial officer Andrew Schleimer said during a financial call in February.

“But as is typical in a case like this, we’ve been engaged in private mediation simultaneously with our trial preparation. That’s what we’re prepared to comment on at this time.”
With a settlement reached, judge Boulware will need to sign off on the settlement agreement. If confirmed, there will be no trial, and both of the antitrust lawsuits will close out.
 
Nathan LaMontagne said:
I would have preferred trial as that would set a precedent for the future and perhaps change things completely

But that much money is nothing to sneeze at.

What fighters get it and how much?

I'm assuming the lawyers are gonna wind up with like half.
Honestly, they were talking about the settlement if they were to settle to be in the 700mill+ range.
They might've gotten shafted a bit on the value for all the time and resources they needed to actually get it to a trial.
 
If thats the settlement there was no chance the UFC was losing. Given the UFC could have been dismembered by this suit if they were really pressed they would have went much higher.
 
Tax deductible? Very based. Luke Thomas in tears that the legal system didn't put chains on Dana and the UFC itself to help crappy orgs compete.
 
Matt Hughes if true!

In my eyes they are basically admitting to fault. Because if your not guilty then why settle?

Let's see what else comes of this. Cung Le is a badass.

Maybe TKO put pressure on the UFC to resolve this quickly. Sweep it under the rug like many have said. But still in my eyes makes them look guilty and we ain't gonna forget. Can be used against them.
 
Black9 said:
Was getting buried by the media and nobody talked about it, but it seems like they got a deal for a Tax-Deductible $335 million to sweep it completely under the rug.

ferrisjso said:
If thats the settlement there was no chance the UFC was losing. Given the UFC could have been dismembered by this suit if they were really pressed they would have went much higher.
I hate to say this but the UFC had a far better legal argument than media sources were giving them credit for.

And by legal argument I mean the UFC did do a lot of immoral things but they did them by the law

The plaintiffs were always gonna have an uphill battle in trial
 
I would of settled for a authentic vintage UFC HotDog Brander to be honest

After the lawyers get theirs you might break even
 
In Canada you can only settle a class action with approval of the court, and the court has to be satisfied that the settlement is reasonable. The court also has to approve the fees claimed by the lawyers. I assume it's the same in the States.

I also assume both parties will be easily able to show that the settlement reached here is quite reasonable.
 
They were initially looking for anywhere from $894 million to $1.6 billion. Looks like TKO (UFC parent company) made a good deal. It isn't enough money, but it's something.

There were 1,200 fighters involved in the lawsuit, so that works out to about $280K per fighter. I would say the company got off light, to put it kindly.

To put things into perspective the TKO is looking to double the UFC's media rights fees, which are currently $300 million a year. If they sign a new deal, it'll likely be a 5 year, $2.4 to $3.0 billion dollar deal. This doesn't include the $105 million a year Bud Light is giving them, gate, UAE fees, tax breaks, site money and countless other deals.

The UFC just made $1.3 billion last year and $1.1 billion the year before.

This settlement is a drop in the bucket.

