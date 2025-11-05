  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

News UFC and FBI to work together

Leinster Rugby said:
Dana White says UFC consulted with FBI over suspicious betting activity | UFC | The Guardian https://share.google/RpStzW86GATgNr6c2

Hespect to @MetalMilitia for the original thread.

Dana and Kash Patel on the case. Thank god its two such honest guys, dedicated to the truth lol.
The bleed over effect of the war room here is popcorn worthy if the thread lands.

What a can of tasty worms that would be.
 
Keep your friends close and your enemies closer

<Dana05>
 
Leinster Rugby said:
Dana and Kash Patel on the case. Thank god its two such honest guys, dedicated to the truth lol.
74xnwjoqjhzf1.png
 
Someone should tell them they can kill the dog and pony show right off the bat. MMA doesn't rate at all outside of the mma community. The average person or even average sports fan is just going to hit you with a shrug if you tell them fighters are throwing fights. I thought the FBI was an illegitimate agency anyway. I guess their credibility is restored now? flip flop flip flop, who can keep track...
 
Dana an Patel just brought Brock on the team. The bottom will be gotten to any minute now.
 
we have the nightly guard watch, see you in jail brother.
 
