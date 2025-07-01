UFC Allowing Merab to Choose Next Opponent - Leaning Towards Sandhagen

Wormwood

Wormwood

Rest in Peace BWR
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2008
Messages
5,611
Reaction score
12,192
"This is the first time the UFC called me, when I was in Georgia, and said, 'Go enjoy your country, have a great time, and when you come to Las Vegas, let's go to dinner and choose who you want to fight and when you want to fight,'" Dvalishvili said. "I was like, 'Wow.' This is the first time (it happened)."

"Cory Sandhaegn is the most deserving," Dvalishvili said.

Sounds good to me. Merab also says he wants to fight two more times this year.

"I want to fight soon," Dvalishvili said. "I always want to fight in New York. But Abu Dhabi, I don't think so. I don't think it's pay-per-view. I think pay-per-view must be in Vegas in October, and then November (in New York). I live here in Las Vegas now, and it's going to be home, and it's going to be easy. But I also want to fight in New York."

Full article:
ca.sports.yahoo.com

Merab Dvalishvili says UFC letting him choose next opponent, leaning Cory Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili says the UFC is letting him call his shot for his next title defense, and he's leaning towards fighting Cory Sandhagen.
ca.sports.yahoo.com ca.sports.yahoo.com
 
2 more times would be an amazing active champ. I doubt ufc has the capability to make that happen though cause they seem to be bad at setting fights up lately.
 
Sandhagen is a fresh match up. Give him his shot
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Gabe
Merab DvalishviGOAT: “I Delayed This Rematch to Get the Best Version of O’Malley”
Replies
17
Views
567
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
AMAZINGUFC
Merab Dvalishvili Wants Cory Sandhagen Next: “He Deserves It the Most”
2 3
Replies
42
Views
1K
AL-Tappo McSnappo
AL-Tappo McSnappo
BroRogan
Media UFC 316 Embedded
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin
WoozyFailGuy
Merab Dvalishvili breaks all kinds of records with his win over Umar, including passing GSP in TDs
2
Replies
32
Views
2K
Jeandoozz
Jeandoozz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,053
Messages
57,507,133
Members
175,732
Latest member
MMACro

Share this page

Back
Top