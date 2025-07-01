UFC Allowing Merab to Choose Next Opponent - Leaning Towards Sandhagen

Merab Dvalishvili says UFC letting him choose next opponent, leaning Cory Sandhagen Merab Dvalishvili says the UFC is letting him call his shot for his next title defense, and he's leaning towards fighting Cory Sandhagen.

"This is the first time the UFC called me, when I was in Georgia, and said, 'Go enjoy your country, have a great time, and when you come to Las Vegas, let's go to dinner and choose who you want to fight and when you want to fight,'" Dvalishvili said. "I was like, 'Wow.' This is the first time (it happened).""Cory Sandhaegn is the most deserving," Dvalishvili said.Sounds good to me. Merab also says he wants to fight two more times this year."I want to fight soon," Dvalishvili said. "I always want to fight in New York. But Abu Dhabi, I don't think so. I don't think it's pay-per-view. I think pay-per-view must be in Vegas in October, and then November (in New York). I live here in Las Vegas now, and it's going to be home, and it's going to be easy. But I also want to fight in New York."