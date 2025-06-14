UFC ALLEGEDLY threatened to cut Cannonier if he didn't fight MVP

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
- Oct 17, 2009
- 12,365
- 26,806
Shit I forgot diesel was on hereAnyone remember what Riggs' Sherdog name is? Starts with an A, I think. Someone tag him for the lowdown.
Ends with an A! I was close
@Ogata Joe give us the run down big dog
Even in his older age he's a hard hitting, creative, elusive point striker. Unless you love wrestlefucking people, MVP seems like he would be incredibly annoying to prepare for in almost every regard.I wonder if that means people don't want to deal with his style.
But all you need is a little wrestling. Nobody can beat MVP on pure stand up thoAlso, I'm surprised to read this. I didn't think Cannonier would balk at MVP. I wonder if that means people don't want to deal with his style.
Yeah, he's been tooling people on the feet since he rolled in. He's a fast old man lolEven in his older age he's a hard hitting, creative, elusive point striker. Unless you love wrestlefucking people, MVP seems like he would be incredibly annoying to prepare for in almost every regard.
Us Karate nerds love to see it, I just wish he was in thr UFC 10 years ago. We missed out on Anderson vs MVPYeah, he's been tooling people on the feet since he rolled in. He's a fast old man lol
He used to have great anti -wrestling. During the Garry fight, I was wondering if he forgot it all, but then Garry went on to impress me against Shavkat so maybe MVP still has it.But all you need is a little wrestling. Nobody can beat MVP on pure stand up tho
Us Karate nerds love to see it, I just wish he was in thr UFC 10 years ago. We missed out on Anderson vs MVP