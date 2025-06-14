UFC ALLEGEDLY threatened to cut Cannonier if he didn't fight MVP

Anyone remember what Riggs' Sherdog name is? Starts with an A, I think. Someone tag him for the lowdown.
 
Also, I'm surprised to read this. I didn't think Cannonier would balk at MVP. I wonder if that means people don't want to deal with his style.
 
don't ask said:
I wonder if that means people don't want to deal with his style.
Click to expand...
Even in his older age he's a hard hitting, creative, elusive point striker. Unless you love wrestlefucking people, MVP seems like he would be incredibly annoying to prepare for in almost every regard.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Even in his older age he's a hard hitting, creative, elusive point striker. Unless you love wrestlefucking people, MVP seems like he would be incredibly annoying to prepare for in almost every regard.
Click to expand...
Yeah, he's been tooling people on the feet since he rolled in. He's a fast old man lol
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
But all you need is a little wrestling. Nobody can beat MVP on pure stand up tho
Click to expand...
He used to have great anti -wrestling. During the Garry fight, I was wondering if he forgot it all, but then Garry went on to impress me against Shavkat so maybe MVP still has it.
 
58063.jpg
 
That's so funny, Jared has been the ultimate company man for them and they treat him like this lol
Fuck the UFC for this, although I'm not surprised they still do this stuff
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,267,158
Messages
57,452,983
Members
175,717
Latest member
Angell

Share this page

Back
Top