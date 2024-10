Chayanne said: For us Europeans UFC 308 is at 8pm, perfect time.



Absolutely love watching fights early. I get my MMA fix and still get to party with the boys at night. I generally wish more cards came on at this time.I live on the East Coast and the Prelims start at 10am and Main Card starts at 2pm. So it really isn't inconveniant for me at all.