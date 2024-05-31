UFC Abu Dhabi Main Card: Aside From Main Event, Weird Matchmaking

Leonard Haid
Minimalist Living the Illusory Dream
@red
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2016
- Messages
- 9,119
- Reaction score
- 4,873
Seems better suited for an American arena. No Musilm fighters on card except for main event, and what do Muslims in the Middle East care about Nick Diaz and Tony Ferguson? Opinions?
UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov Live Fight Coverage - ESPN
Get the live coverage of UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov from Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on August 3, 2024 on ESPN, including the main card and prelims.
www.espn.com