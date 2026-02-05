UFC 327 still has no main event -- will Alex Pereira save it?

My reasoning:

UFC 327 is a real question mark right now. It is 2 months away and still has no main event, and I would argue not even a valid co-main event. The only two male MMA champs that are available are probably Alex Pereira and Joshua Van, with Van being too weak to headline a card on his own. So we will get another slop card unless we get Pereira defending his LHW belt, or possibly a heavyweight interim title fight against Gane?The UFC 327 card so far:The number of headliners available is shrinking by the day. Tom Aspinall is still out. Khamzat Chimaev has said he will maybe fight at UFC 328 or 329, but hasn't even committed to that. Islam Makhachev hasn't given any indication that he will fight in April. Ilia Topuria just said he is looking to fight at the White House in June. Yan vs Merab is a possibility, but Yan himself said Merab is still rehabbing an injury. Joshua Van is theoretically available, but probably too weak of a draw to headline a numbered card by himself.