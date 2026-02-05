  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

UFC 327 still has no main event -- will Alex Pereira save it?

UFC 327 is a real question mark right now. It is 2 months away and still has no main event, and I would argue not even a valid co-main event. The only two male MMA champs that are available are probably Alex Pereira and Joshua Van, with Van being too weak to headline a card on his own. So we will get another slop card unless we get Pereira defending his LHW belt, or possibly a heavyweight interim title fight against Gane?

The UFC 327 card so far:

My reasoning: The number of headliners available is shrinking by the day. Tom Aspinall is still out. Khamzat Chimaev has said he will maybe fight at UFC 328 or 329, but hasn't even committed to that. Islam Makhachev hasn't given any indication that he will fight in April. Ilia Topuria just said he is looking to fight at the White House in June. Yan vs Merab is a possibility, but Yan himself said Merab is still rehabbing an injury. Joshua Van is theoretically available, but probably too weak of a draw to headline a numbered card by himself.
 
Jawth said:
My guess is Van. He is exciting and they dont have to worry about selling PPVs anymore. A potential drawback of cheaper fights is the possibility of fights that would have been co mains being mains.
Click to expand...
This is my gut feeling as well. The UFC can pressure Van to accept a short-notice title defense. And they will probably add a WMMA title fight as the co-main, either Dern defending or a women's featherweight interim title fight.

But I am hoping that Pereira saves the card.
 
Islam should do it but thats way too quick(5 months lol) of a turnaround for him after taking 0 damage vs JDM. Poatan has been fighting injured for years so I wish one of these other "stars" would step up to the plate for once. Ilia/Khamzat/Islam fighting every 9-10 months is hindering the fuck out of this sport. Poatan, & the a lesser extent Merab, have carried the UFC for the last cpl years.

Islam vs Garry
Morales vs Usman (5-Rounds, #1 contender)

this would save the Miami card real quick.

Khamzat can fight in May, then Alex & Ilia can light up the Whitehouse with KOs.
 
Welcome to the non ppv era.
They dont have to sell them anymore so they can put whatever trash they want.

It started with espn paying so much it didnt matter if they sold anything, now they get so much from paramount that ppv is obsolete.

From now on we'll be lucky to get 2 big fights at best on numbered events like boxing.
This is the norm now, accept it.
 
drphil said:
Welcome to the non ppv era.
They dont have to sell them anymore so they can put whatever trash they want.

It started with espn paying so much it didnt matter if they sold anything, now they get so much from paramount that ppv is obsolete.

From now on we'll be lucky to get 2 big fights at best on numbered events like boxing.
This is the norm now, accept it.
Click to expand...
Pretty much.

Dana for the next 10 months on loop
"IF YOU DONT LIKE IT, JUST DONT WATCH!!"

<31>
 
for cards like this, we need an outspoken bonus structure to encourage reckless violence.

I suggest put up a bonus 10k per round, so 30k for 3rder, 50k for 5 rounder. At the end of each round, 10k drops off the bonus. So you finish in the first, you’ve got 30 or 50k coming your way, independent of FOTN / KO of the night bonuses. Use paramount dollars to make em bang!
 
Bowel-forged Stool said:
for cards like this, we need an outspoken bonus structure to encourage reckless violence.

I suggest put up a bonus 10k per round, so 30k for 3rder, 50k for 5 rounder. At the end of each round, 10k drops off the bonus. So you finish in the first, you’ve got 30 or 50k coming your way, independent of FOTN / KO of the night bonuses. Use paramount dollars to make em bang!
Click to expand...
Someone legit needs to try this.
Every first round of every fight will be hagler hearns😄
 
It's in Miami, so expect someone from ATT to be there.
Bet you anything it's gonna be Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison headlining that card.
Nunes trains at ATT, and I think Kayla Harrison as well.



Surprise...............Surprise
 
Rhood said:
It's in Miami, so expect someone from ATT to be there.
Bet you anything it's gonna be Amanda Nunes vs Kayla Harrison headlining that card.
Nunes trains at ATT, and I think Kayla Harrison as well.



Surprise...............Surprise
Click to expand...
Isn't Harrison still injured? Didn't she just have back surgery? I doubt she's back any time soon.

Edit: She had neck surgery.

1770360681688.png
 
drphil said:
Welcome to the non ppv era.
They dont have to sell them anymore so they can put whatever trash they want.

It started with espn paying so much it didnt matter if they sold anything, now they get so much from paramount that ppv is obsolete.

From now on we'll be lucky to get 2 big fights at best on numbered events like boxing.
This is the norm now, accept it.
Click to expand...
your first sentence makes no sense lol. welcome to the non-ppv era, but they were already doing this during the ppv era?

the ufc has had events 2 months in advance without a main event for as long as ive been watching. has nothing to do with paramount.
 
