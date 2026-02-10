UFC 325 viewership numbers mysteriously missing

A couple of days after UFC 324, the internet was flooded with Paramount viewership numbers and celebrations hailing the rebirth of MMA.
Of course, self-reported streaming numbers are manipulated bullshit. But there is no doubt UFC 324 did have a lot of viewers, as is always the case when the UFC debuts on a new platform.
And yet, despite reporting 324 figures within days, here we are more than a week after 325 and we have heard nothing. Can any Shitdog Sherlock crack the mysterious case of the missing UFC 325 numbers?
