UFC 325 viewership numbers mysteriously missing

A couple of days after UFC 324, the internet was flooded with Paramount viewership numbers and celebrations hailing the rebirth of MMA.

Of course, self-reported streaming numbers are manipulated bullshit. But there is no doubt UFC 324 did have a lot of viewers, as is always the case when the UFC debuts on a new platform.

And yet, despite reporting 324 figures within days, here we are more than a week after 325 and we have heard nothing. Can any Shitdog Sherlock crack the mysterious case of the missing UFC 325 numbers?
 
Dana told me the Ufc is like 10 times more popular than soccer so Id imagine the viewership is at least in the billions
 
its because they know the numbers are low and that they know they should have gone with Power Slap instead if they wanted real numbers. imho
 
